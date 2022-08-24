This is the hidden surprise in the invitation to the Apple Event to present the iPhone 14

Apple has sent the invitations to the presentation event of the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. Some invitations that, as usual, contain a funny augmented reality animation. A most curious animation, this time.

Far Out: a window to the cosmos

With the suggestive title of Far Out, which we understand as a play on words between fantastic, great, and something that is or takes us away, Apple invites us to the most anticipated presentation of the year. An online presentation with a face-to-face part in which, for sure, we get more than one surprise.

In the same invitation we can zoom in on a galaxy far, far away. A galaxy in the shape of… an apple! just as we can see in the video belowthe invitation opens a kind of portal in which we can see the Apple logo formed by stars in the universe.

The invitation to #AppleEvent contains a surprise in AR. A portal to a distant galaxy in the shape of… an apple! pic.twitter.com/qx6yQJC1I9 — David Bernal Raspall  (@david_br8) August 24, 2022

Let us remember that, as on other occasions, we can access this animation entering from an iPhone to the Apple Events page and then clicking on the image of the invitation. Then we just have to point the camera at a free space to be able to move and approach the portal that appears before us.

The truth is that it is difficult to decide which of the most recent invitations has been the most spectacular, but this one, perhaps due to the excitement of a nearby event, is among the first candidates. In Applesfera we will be at the event, so we can tell you all the news first-hand and in detail. Pay attention to everything that is to come.