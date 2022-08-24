This is George Clooney’s favorite car

George Clooney is distinguished by the infinity of films and series in which he worked, however, he also stands out for owning an extravagant collection of cars. Today in Tork, we will show you the favorite model inside the actor’s garage. Swipe and find out more!

August 24, 2022 1:31 p.m.

George Clooney is positioned as one of the best actors in Hollywood, has participated in series such as ERwhich managed to make it a success, and dozens of films like Gravity, the oscar winner. Has been deserving of two of these awards and 4 Golden Globes too and, in addition, he stands out for his work as film director, his last job was Midnight Sky.

His successful career has given him immense fortunes, which he invests in his millionaire garage. Within his collection, we find a great variety from modern and electric cars to jewelry vintage. The Tango T600 EV, the Lexus LS and the Chevrolet Corvette These are just some of the models that appear, however, there is one in particular that stands out for its great emotional value.

Its about Porsche 911 GT3RS, which occupies a very special place in the actor’s collection. this car was a gift from his wife, Amal Clooney, for her 54th birthday. A very important gift considering the American’s fondness for luxury vehicles. George stated that It was love at first sight” when he saw this gem for the first time.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a real machine with a 4.0L 6-cylinder enginewhich provides a power of 520 horsepower. In addition, it travels up to a maximum speed of 296 kilometers per hour in seventh gearand mark a time 3.2 seconds to reach acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h. A great option for such a special gift.

Of course, a car as incredible as this one and also with great sentimental value occupies a very important place in the actor’s garage.. Clooney has many more models, some that were also gifts, but this was undoubtedly the one that stole his heart.