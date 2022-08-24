This Friday, at TRECE, “The Battle of the Bulge” by Ken Annakin, in ‘CLASSICS’ – TRECETV

Like every weekend, TRECE brings to our screens the best cinema of all time.

session starts Friday from 9:55 p.m. with space ‘CLASSICS’ Y “the battle of the bulge”. A play based on historical events, directed by Ken Annakin and starring Henry FondaRobert ShawRobert Ryan Y charles bronson among others.

The film recreates (in a fictional way) one of the most decisive episodes of the Second World War. In December 1944 – just five months after D-Day – the Allied front believed that the German army was about to be defeated, but an unforeseen and senseless counter-attack by Nazi forces led to a devastating battle on the Belgian-Belgian border. and Germany, whose outcome would mean an inevitable Teutonic defeat. It was shot in Spain with the Cinerama system and its soundtrack was composed by Benjamin Frankel.

On Saturday afternoon the great Italian actor takes over Bud Spencer. at 2:45 p.m.reaches THIRTEEN “Fists out!” starring Commissioner Rizzo, famous in Naples for his corpulence and his penchant for throwing punches, who travels to South Africa to investigate a drug trafficking case. and 4:40 p.m. the chain emits “BananaJoe”, in which a man who lives on a paradisiacal island without any type of commercial activity will have to face a rich and powerful businessman who intends to build a banana factory.

The Saturday night cinema stars Russell Crowe. at 9:00 p.m. arrives “The 3:10 traina film set in Arizona, in which Dans Evans (Christian Bale), hoping to get a reward to prevent the ruin of his ranch, decides to collaborate with the transfer of the outlaw Ben Wade (Crowe) to a town where he must take the train that will take you to justice.

Next, at 10:45 p.m.viewers will be able to enjoy “Life test”, where engineer Peter Bowman (David Morse) is captured by anti-government forces who demand a large sum of money as ransom. His wife Alice (meg ryan) decides to hire hostage negotiator Terry Thorne (Crowe) to save his life.

And at 1:00 a.m., the Crowe cycle closes with “The dilemma”, a film in which he stars alongside Al Pacino and that serves as a basis for understanding the importance of information management in the business world. The film follows the dilemma of Jeffrey Wigand (Crowe), a scientist fired by a powerful tobacco company, and Lowell Bergman (Al Pacino), a well-known journalist in search of the truth.

LONG LIVE SPANISH CINEMA

On Sunday afternoon, TRECE brings us a sample of the best national cinema in history starring the great Lina Morgan.

Starting at 2:45 p.m.the network broadcasts “Señora doctor”, in which Morgan plays Elvira Ruiz Marcos, a doctor with a special condition: she gets dizzy when she sees blood.

At 4:30 p.m., he arrives “the stray” with Nati (Lina Morgan), a young woman who has to work as a prostitute to support her brothers. It is difficult for her to get clients and she also owes a large sum of money to “her protector” (José Luis López Vázquez), but her luck changes the day a man enters her life who will help her change her life. situation.