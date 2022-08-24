They condemn the ex of Britney Spears for sneaking into the singer’s wedding without invitation

Ventura, California, USA

Jason Alexander, who was briefly married to Britney Spears, was convicted of breaking and entering and assault during the pop star’s wedding in June.

Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor charges in California court, Ventura County prosecutors announced Thursday. The county judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail.

Prosecutors dropped charges of harassment and vandalism.

spears married on June 9 with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, with the attendance of several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’s and to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, showed up uninvited at the house before the ceremony as the whole thing was broadcast live on Instagram.

He went into the house and came to the closed door of Spears’s room while she was preparing for the weddingaccording to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, punching a security guard who tried to remove him and damaging a gate, prosecutors said.

“Britney Spears invited me here. She is my first wife, my only wife. I am her first husband. I am here to stop the wedding.”he yelled at security officers as the broadcast continued.

After he entered his guilty plea, a judge issued a new protection order prohibiting him from coming within 100 meters (yards) of Spears or the security guard.

Alexander’s attorney, Sandra Bisignani, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. She previously said in court that there was no evidence that he intended to harm Spears.

Spears’ attorney declined to comment.