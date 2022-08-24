these photos prove they have the best genes in the world

not everyone knows that Chris Hemsworth has two other brothers that they are just as handsome as him and that they are dedicated to acting.

The most famous of this trio of talented artists is the protagonist of Thor, that as a result of its collaboration with Marvel, has become one of the most coveted in the industry. Following in popularity is Liam, former partner of Miley Cyrus, and lastly, Luke.

Without a doubt, in recent years they have become great ambassadors of Australian talent when in the 2010s they excelled in their careers in Hollywood and they occasionally get together, leaving postcards that make fans swoon.

Photos that reveal how handsome the Hemsworth brothers are

The oldest of them is Luke, 41, followed by Chris, 39. Liam is 32 years old and they all came into the world thanks to the union of teacher Leonie and counselor Craig in the city of Melbourne.

Setting the standard in entertainment was the firstborn who began his career as an actor in neighborsa local series, for 10 episodes.

Later, would have participations in other Australian programs and became very popular in that country. Recently, he could be seen playing a fictional version of Thor during a hilarious scene on ragnarok and it’s Ashley Stubbs on Westworld from HBO.

Luke married his wife, Samantha, in 2007. The couple have four children together: Ella, Holly, Harper Rose and Alexandre. Chic Magazine.

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth has had productions of good caliber in his career, being the most popular the saga of The Hunger Games. His work in The last songwhere he met his current ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

also starred Isn’t It Romantic Y The Duel. A curious fact is that he competed with Chris for the role of the god of Marvel, but finally it was his brother who stayed with the character.