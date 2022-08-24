These are the three dresses that Jennifer Lopez wore at her wedding with Ben Affleck

This was the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: all in white, dressed in Ralph Lauren and three days of partying with pork and chicken



Martin Bastos



Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They finally celebrated their big wedding all the way up The party at mansion that the actor has next to the North Newporth River, in Savannah, the state of Georgia, has been very different from the private link they starred in in July in Las Vegas, of a more intimate nature. This time they gathered his family and friends for three days, and bet everything on the white, as if it were an Ibiza-style link. Because the guests, both women and men, attended the ceremony with outfits of this color. So did the bride, who wore a spectacular ralph lauren dress, with a ruffled train (a rather flamenco touch, by the way) and with a delicate veil of considerable dimension; a mermaid cut design, with short sleeves, a round neckline and an open back. The groom wore a tuxedo with a white jacket (him too), but he broke the general pattern of outfits with his black pants.