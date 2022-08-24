These are the covers of Wednesday, August 24

There is not Wednesday to be appreciated without a display of the juiciest gossip of our celebrities favorites reigning in the headers of the kiosks. August is about to come to an end, but there are many celebrities who cling tooth and nail to the seashore, as is the case of Carmencita Borrego, who flatly refuses to return to her poisonous work environment.

Today’s proposal comes loaded. Since Anna Quintana arranging everything to return to his salseo social club until Piqué’s new romantic affair that has Shakira climbing the walls as in the video clip of hit ‘Loba’.

Take off the legaña, prepare a cappuccino by George Clooney and enjoy the peculiar vidorras of the celebrities of the moment.

Week





‘Semana’ brings us the long-awaited return of the what in in the morning, Doña Ana Rous. The famous presenter returns as ‘Strawberry Shortcake’ after spending 10 months away from the flashes, recovering from the cancer that caused her withdrawal temporary. Also, it makes us part of the drama that the Familia of Joaquin Prat after the statements offered by the brother of Quintana’s buddy.

As expected, Ana Maria Aldon slips through a crack to reveal to us (yes, again) that he has mu Little desire to continue putting up with Ortega Cano’s tantrums and he is going to send him to fry asparagus sooner rather than later. In addition, the ‘Week’ shows us a spendthrift Maria Patinowhich has spent a whopping 680,000 read them in a large house in Fuerteventura.

readings





‘Lecturas’ gets intense and brings out the posing like a villain from a Colombian telenovela by Sofia Suescun. The extradited telecinquerahumble as she alone, confesses that her attic in Lavapiés, note the irony, has cost her a million na and he already has it very well paid.

In turn, the magazine shows us the great bodies of Charlotte Slidingwho has spent the settlement that Mediaset gave him on a vacation deluxeand that of Anabel Pantojawhose trip to Ibiza has caused him to clash with his ex churri Omar Sánchez (AKA, “El negro de España”).

Ten minutes





Carmen Borrego captains the cover of ‘Ten Minutes’ with a sad face, we do not know if it is because he has just glimpsed jellyfish next to his cheese or because he has zero desire to rejoin ‘Sálvame’ and coincide with his ex wedge Pippi Estrada.

Also, the publication shows us the soiree they organized Beatriz Trapote and Victor Janeirooblivious to the rumors of infidelity on the part of the second, due to the baptism of his offspring Brenda, and the great guys of María Verdoy and her husband on the seashore.

Hello!





Love is in the air when we talk about the cover of ‘Hello!’. On the one hand Esther Dona and Santiago Pedraz confirm their commitment that will lead to the typical bodorrio of high standing that the magazine likes so much. At the same time, Gerard Piqué put on a Massimo Dutti suit to present in society, because that snogging in the middle of a concert as it is not the best stage, to his new girlfriend Clara Chiaat a wedding held on the Costa Brava.

Following the line of white dresses and foie gras canapés, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They pass through the altar for the second time in an event that lasted a whopping 3 days. Almost na. Also, the ‘Hello!’ warns of the fear of Elena Tablada to Ibiza, ready to recover the smile in the parties and gambling dens of those parts.