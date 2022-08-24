These are Keanu Reeves’ favorite movies

Keanu Reeves made his film debut in 1984 and participated in a large number of films that made him a Hollywood star. Among them, the saga of Matrix Y John Wick, Bram Stocker’s Dracula, The devil’s lawyeramong many others.

But besides being a great actor, Keanu Reeves He has also proven to be an avid film consumer, and has always been very willing to reveal his influences and films that marked him. During an interview with the media Esquirethe 57-year-old actor revealed what his favorite movies and that he recommends that everyone should see it at least once in their life. Below is the list and where to see them (some are not available in streaming).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker