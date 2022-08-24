“There are five stations by train”

Terribly polluting, private jets used by millionaires and celebrities they are in the last months in the sights of the defenders of the environment. But a possible regulation in its use seems complicated due to the current absence of legislation in many parts of the world.

Business jets, out of use since the 2008 financial crisis, have exceeded their pre-pandemic activity level for months. This has increased by 16% in the last three years according to Eurocontrol, the European traffic watchdog.

Owner of the largest electric car company, promoted to take care of the environment. Elon Musk uses his private jet abusively and pollutes the planet, they say on social media.



Weeks ago it was Leonardo Di Caprio who received a harsh complaint from environmentalists for the indiscriminate use of private jets to move, and then struggle with his speech for the care of the planet Earth.

Now it’s up to Elon Musk, the world’s richest eccentric businessman, who really did one thing not to imitate.

Musk’s private jet flew from San Jose to San Franciscoa 55-kilometre flight that lasted a total of nine minutes, according to Twitter users who track the tech mogul’s movements.

Elon Musk descends from one of his private jets in California. A trip on that ship of just 9 minutes put him in the sights of environmentalists around the world.



“Elon Musk took a 9 minute flight to San Francisco from San Jose which is 5 stops on Caltrain,” he tweeted. Hayden Clarkinreferring to the local train that connects San Francisco with cities to the south along the Bay.

“I literally have no words,” said another in reference to the trip, which if it had been done by car would have demanded 40 minutes by highway. An aviation specialist got into the dispute and clarified that the plane could have been empty at the time of the flight, since it was only a relocation of the ship, but his theory convinced no one.

​Ken Klippenstein posted a tweet juxtaposing the short flight path map with a message from Musk in which he wrote: “Tesla exists to help reduce the risk of catastrophic climate changewhich affects all species on Earth”.

Last year, Jack Sweney, a tech-savvy 19-year-old college student, founded the Twitter account @ElonsJetwhich provides regular updates on the flights made by the world’s richest human being in his private plane.

Musk, who said the site was a security risk, was so alarmed by Sweeney’s Twitter account that he contacted the student last year and he offered him $5,000 to remove it.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​being shot by a madman,” Musk wrote in a private message, but Sweeney turned down the $5,000 offer. He then demanded $50,000 from the Tesla boss.

Celebrities criticized for using private jets​

Last month, several celebrities were criticized for using private planes to take short flightseven when they publicly declared their support for the fight against climate change.

Kylie Jennerthe social media influencer and reality TV star, was considered a “climate criminal” after he bragged about taking private jets for short three-minute flights for trips that most people would take around 45 minutes by car.







Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in his private plane.



Other stars of this sad list have been noted in social networks for the excessive use of private planes. Others include Taylor Swift, Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, Alex Rodriguez, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Mark Wahlberg and Oprah Winfrey.

A jet can emit in five hours the amount of CO2 emitted by an average Frenchman in an entire year, according to a study by Transport & Environment in May 2021. These devices are between 5 and 14 times more polluting than commercial aircraft.

Between 2005 and 2019, CO2 emissions from private jets in Europe increased by 31%, according to that study.

Around the world, climate activists and some politicians demand its prohibition.

“It is not about totally banning flights, but it is necessary that the richest make an effort to sober up,” he considers Beatrice Jarrigefrom the climate change think-tank The Shift Project.