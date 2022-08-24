Throughout history, many witches and witchcraft moviessome are more innocent (like Hocus Pocus or Kiki’s Delivery Service), others are completely terrifying, disturbing and disturbing, but watching them, whatever their style, is always a great idea and never disappoints.

As children, many of us were traumatized by seeing Angelica Houston rip your face off the witches, later movies like The Craft and The Witches of Eastwick They showed us that horror can be addictive, and finally, The Blair Witch Project closed out the 90s with one of the best witch movies in movie history, giving rise to the 2000s craze and its new style of horror.

What about the witches is that they come from legends and prejudices, they marked the times of the inquisition (with a violent and bloody history), and there is nothing that tells us that they really do not exist, so, when we see them in the cinema, we question everything that we believe and find a way to convince ourselves that nothing in the movies is that impossible, and that’s exciting.

The 21st century is just beginning, we have been there for 22 years, but in terms of cinema we have already seen many interesting things and the horror genre is winning, with many witch stories that are worth watching over and over again.

The witch movies that marked the 21st century and you must see:

The Witch – Amazon Prime

This was the film with which the world met Robert Eggers. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, This is a story of isolation, superstition, and fear (and scary goats), following a family from the 1630s who are convinced that there is an evil witch after them, and that their eldest daughter might be involved. This is not your typical witchcraft or horror story, rather it plays with people’s minds and constantly builds up the tension.

Suspiria – Amazon Prime