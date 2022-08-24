The University Council approves the creation of the Specialization in Pulmonology and Critical Medicine • Seeks to respond to the academic training of medical professionals and reduce their insufficiency in various health institutions in the country.

• It will be taken in the face-to-face modality and will last five years



• The Statute of the Open University System and Distance Education was also modified.

The PUEM modification project states that sociodemographic changes, the growth and coexistence of chronic-degenerative, infectious and emerging diseases, and the pandemics due to influenza A-H1N1 and COVID-19 made evident the great challenges that Medicine faces Respiratory and Critical Medicine.

In this sense, the specialization seeks to provide a formal academic and professional training response in order to reduce its insufficiency in the various health institutions of the country.

According to an investigation by the Postgraduate Studies Division of the UNAM Faculty of Medicine (FM), in 2017 Mexico had 1,711 specialists in Pneumology and 1,929 in Critical Medicine.

The former represented 40 percent of the recommended minimum and placed our country with the fifth lowest coverage out of a total of 19 Latin American and Caribbean nations. In addition, there was a great inequity between the states and the main cities, since about half of the specialists were located in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Mexico City.

The set of respiratory diseases, adds the project, is placed as the fourth cause of mortality in the country, only surpassed by heart diseases, diabetes and malignant tumors that include lung cancer. In 2020, for example, 205,383 deaths from respiratory causes were registered in Mexico.

The project presented by the Technical Council of the FM and the Technical Advisory Council of the Postgraduate Studies Division of this Faculty establishes that the integration of Pulmonology and Critical Medicine is a proposal that meets the natural evolution of needs training and specialized medical care, in accordance with modern medicine and the great challenges facing Mexican health institutions.

The Curriculum is designed to be taught in the school system, in the face-to-face mode, with a duration of five years in which students must cover 1,155 credits, which correspond to 20 mandatory academic activities.

The integrated training of the specialization will initially be given at the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, and includes training in General Critical Medicine at the other National Institutes of Health (in Cancerology, Cardiology, Medical Sciences and Nutrition, Neurology, Perinatology and Rehabilitation) and Hospitals. Regional High Specialty, which will strengthen, facilitate and enrich the integration of these institutions and their professionals.

The specialization is of “direct entry” through the selection of the National Examination of Applicants to Medical Residencies, with a title and professional license of the Bachelor of Medical Surgeon or its equivalent.

Regulatory changes

The highest governing body of the University also approved modifying the Statute of the Open University and Distance Education System which, among other changes, establishes that the Advisory Council of this System is chaired by the head of the General Secretariat of UNAM, instead of of the head of the Secretariat for Institutional Development.

Likewise, it expands the functions of the Coordination of the Open University, Educational Innovation and Distance Education, such as coordinating and promoting, together with academic entities, the creation, development and application of educational and curricular models, as well as innovative educational methodologies for be implemented in face-to-face, open, distance and mixed or semi-face-to-face modalities, promoting intermodality.

Similarly, the plenary session of the CU modified the Regulations of the Statute of the Open University and Distance Education System. In addition, it made changes to the Regulation of Transparency and Access to Public Information of the UNAM.

#PositivelyUNAM

https://covid19comision.unam.mx/

—oOo—