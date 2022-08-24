The trick shared by Sofía Vergara and Jennifer Lopez to stylize the figure

They are the most fashionable celebrities. Sofia Vergara Y Jennifer Lopez has her styling tricks when it comes to dressing to stylize her figure and look much taller. You will not believe it, but it is a very easy tactic to copy and it will make you look like you always wanted.

There is no doubt that there are several ways to look taller with the help of different outfits, one of them is heels.

However, there is an alternative Sofia Vergara Y Jennifer Lopez they know perfectly and it is a trick that extends the legs to stylize the figure as if it were ten centimeters taller.

the trick of Sofia Vergara Y Jennifer Lopez to style the figure

Now everyone is wondering what to do. Very simple, that’s how they often do it Sofia Vergara Y Jennifer Lopez.

Both wear wide pants or bell-bottoms and accompany them with high-heeled shoes. They can be sandals, which are very fashionable, and they can also be closed. That already depends on your own taste. Of course, if those chosen shoes have a platform, much better.

the secret of Jennifer Lopez to look taller

Jennifer Lopez also has his own secret or, rather, his favorite way of dressing to stylize his figure. Basically, he has a good taste for bell bottoms. These favor any figure and highlight the curves in addition to stylizing the legs.

In his case, he wears them low-rise, very much in the roost style that is so fashionable. For those who prefer a high waist, it is excellent because they give more prominence to the waist.

Jennifer Lopez style your figure wearing bell-bottom pants – Source: Instagram @jlo

the trick of Sofia Vergara: The oversize

As to Sofia Vergarayou also have your favorite garment to stylize your figure. She prefers, in addition to the flared ones, the more oversize versions, in more relaxed, fluid or vaporous fabrics, such as satin or linen.

Commonly, the actress usually combines them with blouses when they are more formal occasions, or with t-shirts or crop tops when it comes to something much more informal or relaxed.

Sofia Vergara wears the same color on her heels and garment to stylize her figure – Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Not a minor fact as an extra tip: The Colombian, in addition, usually chooses the same color, both for the pants and for the heels. This is key because it creates an optical effect that helps lengthen the legs much more. And another trick, if possible, is that the sandals or shoes are made of vinyl or PVC and in skin tones. This will also give the feeling of more height.

What is your favorite trick to style the figure? Tell us.

Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable, regardless of your height or any other physical characteristics!

