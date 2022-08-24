The trailer for the new Pinocchio movie with Tom Hanks | Cuyo’s diary

Disney+ finally released the full trailer for “Pinocchio” on Monday, the live-action movie of the legendary character starring Tom Hanks as Gepetto.

The film based on the classic children’s book by Carlo Collodi will be released on September 8 on the platform. The doll that comes to life and is an animation in the film has the voice of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

The story is well known: the carpenter Gepetto wants his doll to become a real boy, something that the blue fairy (Cyinthia Erivo) does.









For Pinocchio to become a real boy, however, he must go on a journey that leads him to grow up and learn certain values.

On the other hand, in December, the stop-motion animated version of Guillermo del Toro of Pinocchio will arrive on Netflix, with voices by Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and David Bradley.