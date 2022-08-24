the three dresses of her wedding with Ben Affleck, in detail

Silvia de Andres 08/24/2022 10:34 a.m.

Jennifer LopezJLO

A month after saying ‘yes, I do’ in an intimate and surprising ceremony they held in Las Vegas (and whose images you can see again in this video), Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck passed by the altar again last Saturday, surrounded by their family and friends, in a wedding that they celebrated in the farm that the actor has in Savannah, Georgia. The couple chose this place – which they also had in mind for their engagement twenty years ago – because it has 35 hectares, 560 meters of main house, two small ones for guests, and its own jetty where they said ‘yes, I want ‘.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding photos

Shortly after her first wedding, the singer already said that they had formed “a new family” with the five children they unite from their previous relationships, and they were the protagonists of this last ceremony. The couple was accompanied by all of them during the wedding parade: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, They are the three children that the actor had with the also actress Jennifer Garner. And for her part, Jennifer López has the twins, Max and Emme, fourteen years old, the result of the relationship that the singer had with Mark Anthony.

The dresses that Jennifer Lopez chose for her second wedding with Ben Affleck

Despite the fact that hours after the wedding the first images were already leaked in which all the guests could be seen dressed in white and one of the designs of the protagonists, now the singer herself has published the images on her website in which you can see her three dresses in detail. The first thing we need to know is that the three designs are signed by Ralph Lauren Couturelike the suit with a white jacket and black pants that the actor wore.

One of Jlo’s wedding dressesJLO

{{ #cards }}

{{#section.link.href}} {{section.link.title}} {{/section.link.href}} {{title.data}}

{{ /cards }}



The first dress needed more than 500 meters of fabric. It is a high neck design, with the designer’s own silhouette, and ruffles that formed a voluminous skirt. The most striking thing about this dress was the very long veil.

JLO’s second dress for her wedding with Ben AffleckJLO

The second design is characterized by its mermaid silhouette with Swarovski crystals on the neckline. And the third has as protagonists the pearls that decorate, one by one, every inch of the impressive dress.

JLO’s third wedding dressJLO