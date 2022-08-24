The story of the three looks that JLo wore at her second wedding with Ben Affleck

Two months after marrying in an intimate surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time this weekend with a celebration in style in Georgia. A dream wedding in which the most mediatic couple in Hollywood sealed their love in front of their loved ones and in which the artist shocked the world with the three spectacular bridal looks that she wore on one of the most special days of her life.

Three Ralph Lauren designer haute couture designs with which Jennifer, impressive at 53 years old, has left us speechless and has become the most beautiful and radiant bride we could imagine, wasting elegance and sophistication with three very ‘JLo’ looks ‘ but completely opposite of which we tell all the details below.

The first dress, worn in the ceremony with which she said ‘I do’ for the second time to Ben, is an impressive mermaid design with a folkloric but very romantic touch. Featuring a high neckline with a sophisticated ruffled hem, short sleeves with a cascading ruffle and a stunning skirt and skirt made up of over 500 meters of fabric, 1000 scarves, hand cut into ruffles and hand pinned, creating a voluminous train that leaves breathless. A very long classic tulle veil and a bow clearing her face put the finishing touch to a simply perfect bridal look.

As for her second dress, also by the American designer, it was made up of a spectacular cascade of thousands of threads adorned with chandelier pearls and small pearl and Swarovski crystal embellishments. 30 artisans worked for 700 hours to embroider the micro pleats of silk tulle, achieving a design that shone like the star that it is.

And since there are not two without three, JLo wore a third bridal design at her wedding, a much more daring mermaid dress, with a large keyhole neckline adorned with Swarovski crystals of different shapes, completed with a cape organza Another success with which the actress is crowned as the bride of 2022.

Last weekend the couple reaffirmed their relationship at a second wedding that was held in a luxurious 35-hectare estate that the actor has facing the sea, in the state of Georgia, in the southeastern United States.

Those attending the three-day ceremony included Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, the magazine reported. People.

The guests dressed in white, while Lopez wore a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.

Images released by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed that seating for the dinner was arranged on what appeared to be a large covered dock, with a substantial-sized fireworks launch floating nearby.

This clears up the rumors that circulated recently of an alleged separation, which was actually more a work issue and not due to relationship problems.

In the midst of the confusion that arose among social network users with the rumors of this “separation”, international portals shared details of the moment that both actors live in their relationship. According to what was revealed, by mutual agreement, the artists decided to separate for a few days to strengthen the sentimental bond they created and thus miss each other more.

According to what came to light in the press, this idea arose in the spouses as an extra help within their marriage, giving space for their projects and activities, without affecting the chemistry they have built since they gave each other the second chance. .

*With information from Europa Press