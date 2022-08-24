The stars of the selection: creators of dreams

Adam Sandlerone of the most sought-after actors in Hollywoodshares with him protagonism in the movie ‘Claw’, in which also appears half a firmament of the NBA, now and forever. In this feature film with a basketball and overcoming theme, Juancho Hernangomez is a boy with a troubled past who is discovered in Majorca by an American league scout. Reserved, serious, of few words. His thing is to become great on the track. His role, for which he imposed in a casting with many other players, including his brother Willy, has meant his debut as an actor, with an antagonist as the rival who tries to embitter his life, which is not other than Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The power forward of the Toronto Raptors, his sixth team in the NBA, is a star in all its breadth and universal popularity. Well, the fans present yesterday at the entrance to the Navarra Arena were able to verify that the best Spanish basketball players, including Juancho, are so accessible that it is surprising.

None of the people who asked the members of La Familia for autographs or photographs took no for an answer, going out with their helmets on and passing by, a contempt. Although they came out of training exhausted, they posed with a smile and got on the bus one by one, except for the Hernangómez, who left in the Volvo from Willy, together with Sebas Saiz and Xabi López-Aróstegui.

“I HOPE TO HEAR YOU CHEER”

Willy’s case is even more striking. He overflows with spontaneity and ease of dealing with people, especially with the youngest. He stops to talk to each boy or girl: “Are you going to the game? I hope to hear you cheer from below huh? What is my number, do you remember? It’s 14, don’t forget… What a cool marker! A picture? The ones that are needed. How not! Delighted, thanks to you”… And so all the time. Sebas Saiz called him because he was waiting for him to get into the car, and Willy, instead of stopping attending to the fans, took the remote out of his pocket and opened it for him from a distance to continue spreading smiles. The most effective way to get people hooked on basketball, for the youngest to dream of being like them one day and for them to go home happy.

“MY LEGS ARE SHAKING”

It wasn’t just Willy. Sergio Lull he was also cheered on and kindly attended the Navarrese fans. He looked more serious at another of the national team’s emblems, Rudi Fernandez, that drags physical problems, but that also stopped with everyone.

Two little fans were waiting for the players to leave long before they all finished training. “My legs are shaking!” one of them said to the other, both folders in hand. They could not believe that in a few minutes they would have the signatures of all his idols. The parents who accompanied the little ones also took the opportunity to take photos and were fascinated by the charm of most members of the team.