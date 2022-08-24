the soap opera of the summer has no end

A few days ago, Angelina Jolie presented a complaint to the FBIafter the public department filed the complaint that the actress filed against her ex-husband Brad Pittto which accused of having mistreated Maddoxone of the couple’s children who, moreover, was a minor when the events occurred.

The complaint referred to the famous episode that the Pitt-Jolie family starred in on board a flight from France to the United States in 2016. According to the complaint, the actor would have grabbed the protagonist of “Maleficent” throwing beer on him and yelling at him. Shortly after, the news of the couple’s divorce reached all corners of the planet. But the case that Jolie filed against Pitt was filed for lack of evidence.

“Entertainment Weekly” has had access to some of the documents that the FBI produced in its investigation, after learning that it was Jolie herself who sued the FBI under the pseudonym “Jane Done.” These reports describe in detail what happened on the flight. Pitt yelled at his wife that she was destroying the familywhile hitting the roof of the plane and grabbed his then wife by the head.

