The shocking image of Nicole Kidman turned into a bodybuilder

the photographer ZhongLin and the stylist Robbie Suncer They have been in charge of showing a Nicole Kidman totally different from the image that we all have of her.

With a miniskirt and a tight sleeveless bodice -both pieces belonging to the brand’s autumn-winter 2022/23 collection Diesel-, the actress shows off bodybuilder arms, a sculpted abdomen and well-defined thighs.

His hair is also surprising, because from the blonde he wore lately he has gone on to wear a red mane very long behind and cut to the height of the jaw in front.

It is not the first time that Nicole Kidman surprises in recent months. Last July, she stepped onto the runway for the balenciaga fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Week. She caused a sensation in a silver dress with an asymmetrical neckline and long black gloves.

In the latest issue dedicated to Hollywood by the US edition of ‘Vanity Fair’ magazine, the Australian actress starred on the cover wearing the Miu Miu miniskirt that I have caused so many rivers of ink to flow this season.

Although as a result of said cover she did not receive too many compliments from her fans on the networks, on this occasion, turned into a bodybuilder, she has been described as ‘goddess’.