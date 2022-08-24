The shake that Kourtney Kardashian always drinks before training

Since Kourtney Kardashian launched Poosh three years agoa platform dedicated to well-being in all its fields (food, beauty, fitness, travel, health, etc), from time to time we go to the web to read training sessions and recipes from klan. What if he matcha latte Kourtney Kardashian’s fat burner, what if her tricks to fight acne, what if the shot of olive oil with which she starts the day…

At this stage We already know practically all the secrets of beauty, training and nutrition of the first-born of the Kardashian. Or well, almost all of them, because he just shared a new recipe: the shake he drinks every day before training. A milkshake whose star ingredient is nothing more and nothing less than beetroot.

This has been shared in pooshwhere he has ensured that although his morning routine has recently changed this beet shake is a must in her. Why? Because of its great energetic power, a boost of energy used as pre workout natural.

Beetroot is one of the fiber-rich foods that we always have on hand in our diet (it has 3.1 grams of fiber per 100 grams), since it is available all year round. It is also an antioxidant food, which contains minerals such as potassium, calcium, magnesium or sodium and vitamins (folic acid). oh! And it has a prebiotic effect that helps the intestinal flora.

How to make beet juice

One of the biggest advantages of this juice is that it is really easy to make: we only need two medium beets, the juice of half a lemon, water and sugar to taste. Once we have all the ingredients we just have to put them in the processor and that’s it. A trick? Go testing it and correct the sugar you see necessary.

That is the most “pure” recipe, so to speak, but if you are one of those who prefers the sweetest juices and smoothies we have the solution: add an apple and a carrot or two to the mix to take advantage of the sugars of both. You will see how you notice the difference.

If you don’t have a lot of time, you can always buy beet juice straight from the supermarket.