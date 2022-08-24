The resounding change of look of Emma Watson for a campaign that caused a furor

Emma Watson surprised by sharing her new work facet with a change of look included – Credits: @Instagram

Emma Watson drove her fans crazy with the new direction that he decided to give his artistic career. She showed that his talent is not only seen in front of the cameras, but also behind. Recently, she became the face of a renowned beauty branda project that came from the hand of a personal challenge, which was accompanied with a change of look that surprised more than one.

Watson rose to fame at a young age and starred in one of the most famous sagas of all time. Her role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter He immortalized her forever and settled in the hearts of both children and adults. However, and although there is no doubt that thanks to that she achieved world fame, she was able to detach yourself a bit from the character and give new horizons to your professional career to exploit its different facets as actress, activist, graduate and model.

The actress surprised with her new look change (Photo: Instagram @prada)

But recently, the 32-year-old added a new section to her extensive resume. She was summoned to be the face of an exclusive beauty brand and, true to form, made a radical change to embark on the project. She went through the hairdresser and surprised his fans with a result that perhaps brought back the occasional memory. He left long hair behind to return to hypershort haira look that he used for the first time more than a decade ago and that today is a trend again.

However, his time at the beauty salon was not the only new thing that brought more recent work. the actress of little women made a very particular request when she was called to be the face of the Prada campaign. In addition to starring in it, he also wanted to direct it, wish they granted. In this way added a new item to his long list of qualities and a range of future job opportunities.

Through a small advance, Emma shared the news with the more than 67 million followers she has on Instagram and reflected on his artistic facet. “When Prada asked me to be the face of her new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later I can share with you the results of the faith they put in me“, wrote.

The protagonist of the Live Action of Beauty and the Beast shared the news on their networks (Photo: Instagram @emmawatson)

Along the same lines, he added: “I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. I could never have done it without my incredible team of collaborators, thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion.”.

A few days later he shared the video of the campaign and showed the final score. Her fans did not hesitate to comment on it and praise her in her new role as her director: “This is art”, “You should direct movies”, “Legendary”, “Give this all the Oscars”were some of the comments that the publication received.

On the other hand, the brand also spoke about it and shared material from the new campaign: “Emma Watson breaks the muse mold to be both in front of and behind the lens, writing her own screenplay and telling her own story of being a living paradox.” Everything would seem to indicate that his new character is here to stay.