The repentant of the tattoo: Sylvester Stallone covers the portrait of his wife with that of the dog
Sylvester Stallone has a new tattoo: a tribute to his dog Butkus he was very fond of and who accompanied him in the saga of Rocky. But the new portrait replaces the one dedicated to his wife Jennifer Flavin. The new work, exhibited without giving explanations, sparked rumors on social media. Many have wondered if the couple were in crisis, gossip immediately denied by the press secretary of the star Michelle Bega who was quick to write that “Mr. Stallone loves his family with whom he is shooting a reality show that will soon debut in streaming “.
by carole hallac
Etched in the excitement of the beginning of a relationship, tattoos often prove embarrassing, especially when the ex continues to be remembered with his face, name or date of birth engraved on the body. Tattoos often turn into a diary, accessible to all, of one’s intimacy, revealing loves, passions, desires and aspirations. Almost everything is drawn on him: the player or the symbol of his own football team, tribal symbols, mottos in exotic indiomi but also symbols of political parties, And so one out of three changes his mind and goes to the aesthetic doctor to do ” disappear the past “.
Italy remains the most tattooed country in the world, with 48 per cent of the “branded” population followed by Sweden (47 per cent) and the United States (46 per cent) and the number of repentants is constantly growing. According to experts, already after the first year, almost 25 percent of tattooed people would change their minds. Starting with the most exposed, the VIPs.
He knows something about it Johnny Depp. His first tattoo on his right shoulder, “Winona Forever”, was dedicated to his girlfriend of the time, Winona Ryder. With a not exactly brilliant initiative, at the end of their story, the star had the last two letters of her name removed with the result that the two remaining words became Wino Forever, wine forever.
Also Angelina Joliewith five sessions of laser therapy, she eliminated the dragon engraved on the left shoulder along with the name of ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, covering it with the geographical coordinates of the birthplaces of her six children.
Then it was the turn of the Japanese ideogram of courage, made together with the ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, which became the word “determination” in Arabic. Among her many tattoos, the Japanese symbol of death on her right shoulder has also been eliminated, which is now a Cambodian prayer while the small window engraved on the lower back has been hidden by the tail of a Bengal tiger.
After the divorce too Britney Spears made the tattoo that reminded her of the ex disappear. How Charlie Sheen, Eva Longoria, Justin Bieber (via the one about Selena Gomez). An example followed by many other celebrities.
Megan Fox, instead of removing an ex, she gave a wipe to the face of Marilyn Monroe who had been imprinted on her right forearm: “I’m eliminating her”, the influencer confided, “because Marilyn is a negative character, she suffered from ailments personality, he was bipolar. I don’t want to attract this kind of negative energy into my life ”.