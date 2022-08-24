The repentant of the tattoo: Sylvester Stallone covers the portrait of his wife with that of the dog

Sylvester Stallone has a new tattoo: a tribute to his dog Butkus he was very fond of and who accompanied him in the saga of Rocky. But the new portrait replaces the one dedicated to his wife Jennifer Flavin. The new work, exhibited without giving explanations, sparked rumors on social media. Many have wondered if the couple were in crisis, gossip immediately denied by the press secretary of the star Michelle Bega who was quick to write that “Mr. Stallone loves his family with whom he is shooting a reality show that will soon debut in streaming “.

Keith Bang Bang McCurdy: the tattoo artist of the stars dictates the trends to come by carole hallac

17 September 2020

Etched in the excitement of the beginning of a relationship, tattoos often prove embarrassing, especially when the ex continues to be remembered with his face, name or date of birth engraved on the body. Tattoos often turn into a diary, accessible to all, of one’s intimacy, revealing loves, passions, desires and aspirations. Almost everything is drawn on him: the player or the symbol of his own football team, tribal symbols, mottos in exotic indiomi but also symbols of political parties, And so one out of three changes his mind and goes to the aesthetic doctor to do ” disappear the past “.

I delete you from my body: all the stars who have removed the tattoos dedicated to exes The statistics say so: in 2014 there were about 12 thousand tattoo removal operations (source Italian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery) often with uncertain outcomes. But what are the tattoos that are most often modified by Italians? In the first place you place the names or initials of ex-boyfriends (58%) of whom you want to erase all memories. Just like stars often do. From Johnny Depp to Angelina Jolie, from Federica Pellegrini to Eva longoria, all gathered in this gallery. When you are in love it seems like a romantic gesture to tattoo your partner’s name on your skin but then when the story ends what do you do? It is canceled. Or better still, touch is transformed into something else. Johnny Depp has (re) fallen for it with the tattoo dedicated to his ex-wife Amber Heard that he had on the fingers of his right hand: the nickname of the actress Slim, which means thin, slender, has in fact become Scum which in English means refusal, scum . The interpreter of the Pirates of the Caribbean is a repeat offender as he had already had the Winona Forever tattoo, dedicated to the former Winona Ryder, transformed into Wino Forever, to celebrate a much longer lasting bond with alcohol. Johnny Depp, however, is not an isolated case. The tattoo-changing trend has long since caught on among Hollywood stars. But let’s get back to ordinary people. From the Quanta System Observatory, they explain: “The greatest requests to remove a tattoo come from those who have done it in adolescence and then, as they get older, they no longer consider it appropriate to their way of being. Today technology is meeting us and the method laser treatment is safer and more effective to offer to patients “underlines Dr. Matteo Tretti Clementoni, specialist in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the European Dermatological Institute of Milan (Discovery Pico system),” an effective, rapid methodology with as few side effects. Today at the forefront “. 54% of tattooed women and 48% of men said they want to remove or change a tattoo on their skin. Most of the “repentants” are between 30 and 40 years old (68%). To the 2nd place in the ranking of removals, after the ex, there are the famous quotes or from films (45%), at the 3rd large tribal designs covering arms and legs (41%). To the 4th tattoos made with former best friends (37%). 5th place, bad tattoos (35%); 6th: the crest of the favorite team (31%); 7th: tattoos considered too obvious or imprinted on an exposed part of the body (25%), 8th those deemed as embarrassing as a lollipop or pin-up girl (19%); 9th: those with political or ideological references (15%). To the 10th: too childish tattoos like cartoon characters (12%).



Italy remains the most tattooed country in the world, with 48 per cent of the “branded” population followed by Sweden (47 per cent) and the United States (46 per cent) and the number of repentants is constantly growing. According to experts, already after the first year, almost 25 percent of tattooed people would change their minds. Starting with the most exposed, the VIPs.

He knows something about it Johnny Depp. His first tattoo on his right shoulder, “Winona Forever”, was dedicated to his girlfriend of the time, Winona Ryder. With a not exactly brilliant initiative, at the end of their story, the star had the last two letters of her name removed with the result that the two remaining words became Wino Forever, wine forever.

Also Angelina Joliewith five sessions of laser therapy, she eliminated the dragon engraved on the left shoulder along with the name of ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton, covering it with the geographical coordinates of the birthplaces of her six children.

Then it was the turn of the Japanese ideogram of courage, made together with the ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller, which became the word “determination” in Arabic. Among her many tattoos, the Japanese symbol of death on her right shoulder has also been eliminated, which is now a Cambodian prayer while the small window engraved on the lower back has been hidden by the tail of a Bengal tiger.

After the divorce too Britney Spears made the tattoo that reminded her of the ex disappear. How Charlie Sheen, Eva Longoria, Justin Bieber (via the one about Selena Gomez). An example followed by many other celebrities.

Megan Fox, instead of removing an ex, she gave a wipe to the face of Marilyn Monroe who had been imprinted on her right forearm: “I’m eliminating her”, the influencer confided, “because Marilyn is a negative character, she suffered from ailments personality, he was bipolar. I don’t want to attract this kind of negative energy into my life ”.