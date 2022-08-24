The reason why Johnny Depp doesn’t look Amber Heard in the eye at the trial

Amber Heard decided to divorce Johnny Depp in May 2016 (Reuters)

The trial for defamation of Amber Heard Y johnny depp resumed after a week-long hiatus, and the 36-year-old “Aquaman” actress took the stand on Monday.

Depp, 58, refuses to look at his ex-wife during the trial that began in April in a court in Virginia, USA. One of the actor’s lawyers revealed the reason why the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” avoids making eye contact with Heard.

Camille Vasquez, one of the actor’s lawyers, asked Amber Heard if she had noticed that Depp had not looked her in the eye even once during the legal process. “Mr. Depp hasn’t looked at you even once during the entire trial, has he?”, he asked the actress while questioning her, to which she replied: “Not that I’ve noticed.”

“You’ve looked at it many times, haven’t you?”Vasquez continued. Heard told him: “Yes I do”.

The lawyer then said: “You know exactly why Mr. Depp doesn’t look at you, right?”, which Heard confirmed. “He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, is that true?”, the defense continued. “I don’t remember if he said that.”assured the actress.

Depp’s lawyer then played audio of one of the last times the pair had seen each other, in which Heard begs the actor to give her a hug goodbye.

Despite filing for a restraining order against him at the time, Heard called Depp to meet at a hotel in San Francisco in 2016. A meeting Depp previously testified he attended in hopes that She will retract her lies” about him.

In the recording you can hear that when Heard tries to hug Depp, he refuses and she tells him: “Please, I just want to hug you and say goodbye.” Depp is then heard saying: “I am nothing to you, and I will always be nothing to you. You will never see my eyes again.”

“He has kept that promise, hasn’t he?”Vasquez asked, referring to Depp refusing to look at Heard, to which she replied: “As far as I know, he can’t look at me.”

A few weeks ago one of the actress’s spokesmen assured that Depp did not have the courage to look at her before the judge. “It is no wonder that Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard throughout the proceedings, as he was unable to do so at the UK trial, and instead doodles and Serie”he pointed.

Amber Heard Explains Why Johnny Depp Can’t Look Her In The Eyes

Heard became emotional on the stand when she explained to the court why Johnny Depp can’t look at her: “Because he is guilty. He knows that he is lying. Otherwise, why can’t he look at me?“, said. “I survived that man and I’m here, and I can look at him.”

Before the trial, Heard said in a statement: “I hope that when this case is concluded, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always held a love for Johnny and it causes me great pain to have to live the details of our past life in front of the world.

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a Fairfax County court (Reuters)

Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation for an opinion piece that the actress wrote in 2018 for the newspaper Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp has asked for USD 50 million in damages. Heard, for his part, filed a counterclaim, requesting USD 100 million in compensation.

According to financial experts presented by his lawyers, the article would have caused him to lose some 22.5 million dollarss of projected income for the sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, from which he was removed.

The star, who has said several times under oath that he never hit Heard or any woman, has testified that his “objective is the truth as he seeks to clear his name at trial, which is televised live through various outlets. When Heard took the stand, she told the jury: “I’m having a hard time finding the words to describe how painful this is. It’s horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything.”

In November 2020, Depp lost his much-publicized UK libel lawsuit case against the British tabloid The Sun for calling it “handcuff beater”. The court confirmed the outlet’s claims as “substantially true” and Heard testified to support his accusations. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the ruling was rescinded.

The trial will continue until May 27. The seven members of the jury will then retire to deliberate.

Keep reading:

“It was the dog”: Amber Heard denied having left excrement on Johnny Depp’s bed

The secrets of Amber Heard: an abusive father, her affair with James Franco and an accusation from her ex for a threesome with Elon Musk

Through tears, Amber Heard recounted how she was raped by Johnny Depp with a broken bottle

Amber Heard denounced that Johnny Depp slapped her and kicked her on a plane because of the jealousy she felt towards James Franco