The reason for Gigi Dolin’s discharge from WWE is revealed

Last Friday on SmackDown, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) replaced Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark as NXT’s representative couple in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. That same night, Dolin and Jayce earned a place in the semifinals this coming Friday the 26th, however, the team has been withdrawn from the tournament due to an injury to Dolin.

Dave Meltzer, a journalist for Wrestling Observer, has spoken on this subject in his last radio program, and offered new details about the injury that has separated Dolin from the ring. Apparently, the cause of his discharge is a concussion. These were his words:

“Concussion. They’re out, and depending on what happens from here, we’ll see if they get promoted to the main roster or not. They were going to be on the show tonight (RAW), Gigi and Jacy they were going to appear in the show doing something to promote Friday, but they were withdrawn from the tournament because of the injury.

As a consequence of the new change, on Friday on SmackDown there will be a Fatal-4-Way between four teams that will receive a second opportunity to return to the tournament. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah await in the semifinals, and on the other hand, Dakota Kai and Iyo, who are already in the final after beating Asuka and Alexa Bliss last night.

