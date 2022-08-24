The presentation of the iPhone 14 is now official! Apple just sent out this invitation to the press

Apple has just sent the invitations to the iPhone 14 presentation event, from which we will soon see the end of the mysteries, and the Apple Watch Series 8, which is generating great expectation. Some invitations with a surprise in the form of AR. Invitations that tell us that the keynote in which we will see all the news will take place next Wednesday, September 7 at Apple Park. A keynote that, according to all the rumors that we have been hearing throughout the summer, will come fully loaded with new features and may even have several surprises.

The biggest Apple event of the year already has a date

After the hybrid approach that we saw in the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, it is expected that Apple will repeat this strategy in the iPhone 14 presentation event. Thus, in addition to the broadcast of the pre-recorded event online, some participants will go to Apple Park to enjoy the broadcast and, almost certainly, being able to test the newly introduced devices.

Let’s go… AWAY 🚀 I will return to Apple Park on September 7 to bring you the new iPhone 14 and all the other surprises in the #AppleEvent for @applesfera Ready to join me? 😜 pic.twitter.com/H1IeK7cOPH – Pedro Aznar (@pedroaznar) August 24, 2022

And what do we expect to see? Many things. In addition to the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch Series 8, we could see the new AirPods Pro 2 appear. we don’t expect Apple to introduce any iPad or Macwe can not rule out the arrival of a new Apple TV either.





This will be one of the earliest presentations since the one we saw in 2016. A presentation that will take place on a Wednesday instead of the usual Tuesday so that, after the US holiday on Monday, the press have time to travel to Cupertino.

Although this year the wait to see the new iPhone 14 will be one of the shortest, that will not make it more bearable. The number of novelties that we hope to see presented on this occasion are generating great anticipation. While we wait, let’s mark Wednesday the 7th on the calendar.