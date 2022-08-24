the piqued response of the Portuguese

The terrible gesture of Cristiano Ronaldo and the phone call that makes things worse: the piqued answer of the Manchester United striker.

The Manchester experience becomes more and more complex. Of the first three games, Cristiano Ronaldo he only started on the second day. The relationship with his teammates and with Ten Hag now seems worn out. The coach preferred to keep him on the bench in the match against Liverpool, for almost 90 minutes. And in the end he was also right.

The Portuguese forward is looking for a new club, preferably to play in the Champions League. In the last few hours, the news of a possible termination contractual with the Red Devils, but at the moment Cristiano Ronaldo remains on the staffwaiting for a call.

But speaking of calls, there is one phone call in particular that is embarrassing the captain of the Portuguese national team. CR7’s piqued response is truly unexpected: the woman’s accusation.

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the phone to a boy, the new accusation of the mother

Last 9 April, during a match against Everton, Cristiano Ronaldo he blurted out to a little boy who was filming him with his cell phone. Manchester United had lost the match and the former Juventus, frustrated, passed by the boy and he threw his cell phone on the floor. A reaction that cost £ 200. A terrible gesture on the part of the footballer who made a lot of noise in Great Britain, especially because the victim is autistic.

Several months after the episode, the boy’s mother told of the phone call she received directly from Cristiano Ronaldo. Kelly confessed that the player did not even apologize: “He never referred to my son by calling him by name – explains the woman to the Mirror – He said he was aware that “the boy” was having problems. I replied that my son has no problems, he has a disability. He’s the one having problems“.

The phone call had a rather heated tone, so much so that Cristiano Ronaldo would have intimidated the 14-year-old’s mother, saying she had “good lawyers”And to easily win the case. “He said he knew how to manipulate the media“Confirmed Kelly. And again, according to the version of the woman, CR7 would not have realized the cowardly gesture towards a little boy. “I haven’t done anything wrong”Said the Manchester United striker defending himself over the phone.

This episode, which resurfaced again in the British media, could seriously question the permanence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League. His behavior, on and off the pitch, triggers constant controversy among the fans, unhappy with the Portuguese. Kelly confesses that she is afraid to “leave the house. They are making Ronaldo look innocent, while we are criminals ”.