The photos of Nicole Kidman muscled viral

At 55 years old, Nicole Kidman is still unstoppable in her artistic career. Many things have been said about her physical changes, especially when she removed several facial fillers that completely transformed her face.

But this time it is different, it could be said that the actress is going through one of the best moments of her film career and that she is stronger than ever, literally.

It has been on Instagram where he has shared some photos for ‘The Perfect Magazine’ with very long red hair, also straight and scissors in hand as well as drastically cut and loose front locks.

Some photos that inspire you to do sport

But what is most striking is the toned body that he presents in the photos. Marked abs, toned back and prominent biceps.

In fact, Twitter that echoes everything, has talked about the subject of the arms more than any other. It is a clear example like other actresses like Eva Longoria or Jennifer Lopez that you can reach beyond fifty with a figure of scandal if physical exercise is present in your day to day.

So this encourages us to practice it even more, to be more aware that for women specifically regular strength training helps a lot to control hormone levels, preserve bone quality and prevent osteoporosis and to improve the general condition of the skin.

A strong body is a support for the entire muscular structure that weakens over time, so beyond a physical issue, it is essential for and for health and that is what we have seen in Nicole.

