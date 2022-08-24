The photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck guests in Como at the Clooney’s

Two weddings, two honeymoons. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have no plans to stop celebrating their love and, after their second wedding in Georgia last weekend (in which JLo showed off three wonderful Ralph Lauren creations), the two flew to Italy for a new honeymoon. This time, unlike the first Parisian escape where the couple had been accompanied by their children, the pop star and the actor would be alone but definitely not badly accompanied. As reported by some local newspapers, in fact, i two would be guests at Villa Oleandra chez Amal and George Clooney.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the social networks, the photos of the newly-wed couple are chasing each other which, as reported by HereComothey indulged in a solitary romantic dinner on Wednesday evening, before returning to Villa Oleandra with the motorboat owned by the Clooney family, explains The morning. The Bennifers are certainly not the first VIPs hosted by the American actor (“naturalized” from Como), who invited friends and relatives to Villa Oleandra, a property he has owned for twenty years: from the Obamas to Michael Jordan’s family this summer, passing through Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to friends and colleagues Brad Pitt and Matt Damon.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It was 2002 when Clooney fell madly in love with Laglio, so much so that he decided to buy the historic villa Oleandra which today, twenty years later, has become his favorite refuge (so much so that it is said that the twins he had with Amal even speak Italian). Let us dream of the quartet sipping a good glass of wine overlooking the lake and who knows that maybe in the next few days we won’t miss some romantic outing for four.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The novel holidays of writers READ NOW Mini guide for solo travelers READ NOW