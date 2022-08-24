The photo of Ariana Grande without makeup and with natural hair that surprised everyone

Ariana Grande is one of the most popular singers of recent times, who fell in love with millions of people with his songs and with the characters he played in the Nickelodeon children’s signal.

In addition to being an artist, she is also a businesswoman. In November 2021, a few months after su secret and intimate weddingthe singer launched her makeup line called REM Beauty and now launched a new collection of skin products.

It is precisely that launch that has turned it into a trend now, since it published a promotional video to talk about the products and she was left to see completely natural, without makeup and with her hair undonewhich caused the fury of all his fans.

the line is called God Is A Woman Body and with the release, the “Dangerous Woman” singer joins a trend that brings together celebrities like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens and so many more.

Ariana Grande said she is “very proud” of her line. “After more than seven years of creating fragrances, I am beyond excited to announce that today we are finally launching our first full body collection”, He commented in the description of a publication on his social networks.

Ariana Grande in the promotional video of her new line REM Beauty

This collection includes four products that promise to please skincare lovers, all formulated with the scent God Is A Woman Body:

The also actress revealed that her favorites are the first two: the exfoliating soufflé and the body oil. However, each of the products is vegan origin and it also includes some ingredients described as “beautiful” by Ariana herself, such as coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil and “much love”.

“I am very excited and proud of this step and everything we have created so far. It will never get old when people tell me they love our fragrances or when I smell them on someone and they say ‘thanks, it’s yours!’” Grande wrote.

Also, told all his followers and fans of his products that new surprises are coming within your brand. “It is an honor to generate things and then see them enjoy them in any presentation”, she concluded.

Ariana Grande wore no makeup in the promotional video for her new line REM Beauty

Regarding the promotional video with which he spoke about his new line, received many comments, since it was practically shown to the natural, with a countenance with which he is not seen very often. Tons of fans were impressed by her look and gave her different compliments. In addition, some celebrities such as Victoria Justice reacted to his post with compliments such as: “Handsome”.

Although he was already successful with his signature REM Beautyespecially with the concealer launching in a record 60 shades, the “Positions” singer had already created a line of very popular fragrances and now promises to be a trend in skin care.