The pages of many celebrities have been filled with spam

Facebook is experiencing a strange bug that is filling users’ feeds with endless posts from accounts of famous people.

Apparently, posts submitted by other users to celebrity pages are appearing in the feed of all their followers. The pages of Lady Gaga, Nirvana, The Beatles, Robert Downey Jr., Ryan Reynolds, Coldplay, Kardashian, Ariana Grande and more are being affected.

This makes Facebook practically unusable for many users, since the feed is full of irrelevant content. The problem is not affecting all users or all platforms equally, but at the moment it is unknown if there is a pattern.

According to The Verge, users have been quick to take advantage of the bug and they are sending memes to celebrities that they know will be shared with all of their followers.

A widely shared image is a turkey sandwich with the message: “If you see this, share it on another celebrity’s Facebook page, keep the turkey sandwich moving.” It seems that everyone who follows that celebrity will see the image in their feed.

Although it is not a crash in the strict sense, users have turned to Downdetector to report problems as of 7:30 in the morning (Spanish time).

Meta’s service status page reports no problems at the time of this writing.