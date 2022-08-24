Will Cristiano Ronaldo still play in the Champions League? The new challenge to Messi: what a suggestion for the fans.

Cristiano Ronaldo ready to leave Manchester United within the next few days. The last league match against Liverpool spent practically on the bench, entering only a few minutes from the end. And the Red Devils didn’t need his support.

After a year, the Portuguese adventure seems to have reached the end credits. A forced return. CR7 wanted to leave Turin, City seemed more than a temptation, then the heart chose United.

But soon Cristiano Ronaldo will speak, as recently stated. The Portuguese wants to clarify the future of him and put a stop to the soap opera that went on all summer. Of course, he will also have to explain the reason for some of her behaviors, which evidently led Ten Hag to make certain choices.

Meanwhile, sensational news spreads online. A real market suggestion. After Spalletti’s approach to Napoli, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo was placed next to another club that this year will play the Champions League.

Does Cristiano Ronaldo challenge Messi? The suggestion

Staying at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will not be able to play the Champions League. A scenario that worries the player, but also the numerous sponsors with whom he has signed important contracts. And perhaps also for this reason the Portuguese pushes not to play another year with the Red Devils and is looking for an accommodation that can allow him to play the stellar matches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And the challenge with Messithen, it must renew itself. Not just in the Champions League. In fact, according to the latest market rumors circulated on the web, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent would have talked to Marseille for a possible transfer to Ligue 1. In this way, the former Juventus would play again against the PSG striker Pulce.

Clearly, the Marseille he qualified to play the Champions League and in all likelihood he will be placed in the fourth and last urn. From England, however, they consider the possibility of a really complicated transition to the Velodrome. Cristiano Ronaldo is too expensive for Marseille’s coffers.