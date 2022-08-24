Netflix has a large number of movies that were released, were a success and today were forgotten. I know what it is.





George Clooney He is one of the most popular and talented actors in the world. The 60-year-old American starred in a movie that premiered in 2020 on Netflix and was a real hit. This is Midnight Sky, a production that Clooney himself directed and Mark Smith wrote.











The movie that breaks records on Netflix: it lasts two hours and stars George Clooney

midnight skythe movie of Netflix who stars George Clooney, It is the adaptation of the homonymous novel created by Lily Brooks-Dalton. This science fiction film lasts 118 minutes and is the first in which Clooney appears in the role of director, in addition to giving life to the main character.

The film refers to a post-apocalyptic scenario in which a natural disaster has destroyed the Earth and its inhabitants, so the only halo of hope there is is that a scientist can get the members of a spaceship to prevent them from landing and, therefore, trying to continue life on another planet.











Synopsis for Midnight Sky

“This 2020 dystopian drama based on the book by Lily Brooks-Dalton is directed by and stars George Clooney.”

Midnight Sky cast

George Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse

Ethan Peck is young Augustine Lofthouse

Felicity Jones as Sully Rembshire

David Oyelowo as Tom Adewole

Tiffany Boone as Maya Peters

Demian Bichir as Sanchez

Kyle Chandler as Mitchell Rembshire

Caoilinn Springall as Iris

Tim Russ as Brendan Greer











