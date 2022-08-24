The most viral graffiti about Jesus that has gone around the networks

Very rarely does a person stop to admire something on the street. People usually go to his ballWhether it’s for a walk or going to work, they don’t get to notice the wonderful things outside.

One of those things that people don’t see so much anymore (perhaps because of their bad reputation or because we’re used to it) are the graffiti. It is one of the first forms of urban art expression that keeps some secrets, such as very elaborate drawings or incredible collages. The historian and archaeologist @empeletada, who has found her new deity, knows very well about the latter.

The graffiti is so striking that @empeltada couldn’t help but take a picture of it and upload it to Twitter. The image has a number close to 17,000 ‘likes’ in just one day and has managed to attract the eyes of many new users who will surely become followers.

The image in question is nothing more than Jesus Christ holding a puppy. However, the face is not of Jesus, but it is the actor Keanu Reeves (very loved for his way of life without luxuries and his great closeness with the fans). Even @empeltada herself claims to have found the right belief. “And suddenly, you find a religion that does represent you,” she writes in the tweet.

As if it were a religion, many comments show the good works that the actor has been doing throughout his life.

For example, Keanu, like Jesus, also knows turn water into wine.

Also, it has quite a few stamps pocket to give good luck.

In the post, it is already commented on the Name that future devotees of the god Keanu would receive.

Jokes aside, Keanu has achieved something that no other famous actor has done: Live a life devoid of any luxury. All this has led it to be a very dear person for everyone

