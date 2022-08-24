The most daring neckline is Heidi Klum’s favorite

If you had to define the style of Heidi klum, among the adjectives that would describe it would be sensual. which was one of the top models of the 90s and the one that is, still today, one of the most influential references of style, She frequently chooses daring pieces with which she shows off her stylized figure.

The bright colors, tight clothing, details cut outs and the stamped silhouettes are part of your haul favorite fashion. This was demonstrated this week with the look that he chose to go to work on the program of which he is a jury, America’s Got Talentwith Sofia Vergara.

If on his arrival at the program he dazzled with a complicated set made up of several pieces of different patterns, to kick off the Show opted for a completely different dress that could be, perfectly, an ideal option for a gala.

For the occasion, Heidi Klum slicked back her hair with a web effect so that it was her dress that would draw all the attention. He chose a long black design with a pronounced opening in the garment and sleeveless with a “V” neckline, ornamented by several silver sequin criss-cross straps that showed almost all of her cleavage. A striking bet that reminds others that we could see him on more occasions.

The model is a fan of crossed silhouettes and has shown it in outfits that include them both in the necklines of the t-shirts or sweaters, as well as in details in the dresses in the area of ​​the legs or in the torso.

Heidi Klum’s choice is no accident. There are many celebrities who have already joined this trend, such as Rihanna, Rosalía or even Jennifer Lopez. Also, several seasons ago some of the luxury fashion houses, such as Yves Saint Laurent, already anticipated that this would be one of the fashion trends to follow this year. And there is more: the street style of the influencers of the moment is also confirming it.

Heidi klum is always at the forefront. As an expert in fashion, she knows the sector from the inside and is always one of the first to show us how the latest trends are worn in stores.