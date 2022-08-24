The magic of life, at 24 frames per second. First trailer for ‘Empire of Light’

Searchlight Pictures and 20th Century Studios present the first trailer of what we know here as ‘empire of light‘, the new and as always expected film by Sam Mendes (‘American Beauty’, ‘1917’).

Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones and Colin Firth star in this “powerful and moving story of human connection and movie magic set in an English seaside town in the early 1900s.” of 1980″.

The film, which has the usual Roger Deakins as director of photography and is written by the British director himself, is a Neal Street Productions production that will be released in theaters in the United States next December, in January 2023 in those of Spain.

Lastly, I should mention that its soundtrack is provided by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross instead of Thomas Newman, composer of all Mendes’ films (with the exception of ‘A place to stay‘ and now this).

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

