the luxury honeymoon is in Italy – La Voce di New York

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have started their honeymoon and this time they have chosen Italy.

The bride and groom – who got married for the second time last Saturday – were spotted crossing Lake Como off Tremezzo, sitting on the back of a motorboat. No one with them, other than the captain and co-captain.

Jennifer, just turned 53, continued to show off white by wearing an oversized long-sleeved dress. To complete her look, a matching white bag and golden accessories. Ben of her, three years younger than his wife, she instead chose a blue long-sleeved shirt, with linen khaki pants and white sneakers.

During the boat ride, the couple seemed to be engulfed in an intense conversation, with the singer clasping her hands with her husband: the two exchanged a kiss, before the “Batman” actor turned his gaze to the other side. ‘horizon.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy a boat ride during honeymoon in Italy pic.twitter.com/yGYu1orHHs – Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 24, 2022

On the same day, the couple were photographed having lunch at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo on Lake Como. According to the photos obtained from the Daily Mailthe Oscar winner was caught staring at photos of Lopez on her phone, sporting three Ralph Lauren dresses on the big day.

Over the weekend, the newlyweds celebrated their love with a three-day party that cost millions of dollars. They started with a dinner last Friday, before celebrating the service in front of friends and family the next day. They concluded the weekend with a Sunday brunch.

The weekend got off to a bad start when the couple were forced to rush to the hospital on Friday after Affleck’s mother fell off a pier on the actor’s Georgia estate.