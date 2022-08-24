The highest-grossing film in history will have a new re-release at the end of 2022

“Avatar” It was one of the most innovative films of recent years. Its incredible visual effects and brilliant direction from the successful james cameronturned this film released in 2009 in the highest grossing in history, even after a brief appearance of “Avengers Endgame”, which managed to raise almost 3 billion dollars and took this place away from him for about two years.

And now, more than ten years after its premiere, fans of the film were waiting to find out if the sequel to this successful production will be delayed again, since its premiere was planned for december 2021but due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus had to be postponed until end of 2022.

Nevertheless, Disney cleared up the rumors and in the middle of the past Cinema Con presented several novelties regarding this long-awaited film. First of all, it was confirmed that the second film in the saga will be called “Avatar: The Way of Water” and later released the first official trailer for the film.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

Now, four months after the premiere of its second installment, from the film’s social networks announced that “Avatar” will be released in theaters next September 23, 2022this with a remastered version in 4K that will take even more advantage of the incredible visual effects that made it so famous more than a decade ago.





It should be remembered that Disney has budgeted brand new Avatar 2 the December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 the December 20, 2024, avatar 4 the December 18, 2026 and finally, the fifth and final film in the saga would hit theaters on December 22, 2028all being the budgeted dates of its premiere in USA. The first Avatar film achieved an incredible gross of 2.78 billion dollars and by 10 years remained as the highest grossing film in history, until in 2019 was overtaken by “Avengers Endgame” which made 2.8 billion dollars worldwide.

The distribution of this new installment of “Avatar” will again have Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as protagonists, who will repeat their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully. Also, it has been confirmed that for this sequel, james cameron will direct Hollywood stars like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi and Oona Chaplin.