The hidden pearls of HBO Max that you cannot miss

With so much quality content on hbo max sometimes it is a bit difficult or time consuming to find something to watch, such as productions that go beyond the big releases and franchises, which are perhaps somewhat hidden from the view of the platform’s subscribers. For this reason, now we show you the series and movies that you could take into account.

11.22.63

“11.22.63” is a miniseries of intrigue, science fiction, time travel and more. (hulu)

Miniseries that recounts that on November 22, 1963, the shots that ended the life of President Kennedy changed the world. There, Professor Jake Epping tries to travel to the past to prevent the assassination, but his mission will be threatened. It is starred by James Franco (Oz: The Mighty; Planet of the Apes).

Smallville

“Smallville” stars Tom Welling. (The CW Network)

“From the ashes of tragedy in Smallville, a teenager tries to understand the meaning of his life and his blurred past. For Clark – or Superman – his strength and his uncanny abilities are an uncomfortable barrier that separates him from his peers.”

Similar titles: Fringe, Supernatural Y The Nevers. These past productions are perfect for fans of the supernatural and fantastical.

Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley are the protagonists of the drama “Big Little Lies”. (HBO)

Big Little Lies tells the stories of three mothers of first graders whose lives are seemingly perfect, until one day they begin to unravel to the point of murder.

Light blue (Nicole Kidman) is a woman with a perfect family life and an exemplary husband. Madeline (Reese witherspoon) is a daring, funny mother, but she will have to put up with the fact that her ex-husband and his current wife live in the same city as her. And finally there is Jane (Shailene Woodley), a single mother, and her arrival in the new city will not be as pleasant as she might imagine. Big Little Lies It is recognized as one of the best series of the 21st century.

The Undoing

A dark and mysterious story about three Northern California mothers whose lives are turned upside down by a murder during an elementary school fundraiser. (HBO)



Psychological thriller miniseries that tells the story of Grace Fraser, a successful therapist whose life falls apart when a violent death dismantles horrible secrets while her husband Jonathan disappears, drastically altering the way she sees the world. Will her husband be responsible for her? Production nominated and winner in 2020 for best TV miniseries at the Producers Guild Awards (PGA).

On the other hand, if what you are really passionate about are the toughest police, uncertainty and discovering mysteries, these are for you:

The Mentalist

Simon Baker is the protagonist of “The Mentalist”. (Warner Bros.)

Simon Baker is Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who uses his observational skills to solve serious crimes. His life turns upside down when on a TV show he slanders a serial killer known as Red John and he, in revenge, cruelly murders his wife and daughter.

person of interest

Jim Caviezel and Michael Emerson are the actors with the central roles of “Person of Interest”. (CBS Productions)

Thriller that follows a presumed dead ex-CIA agent and a billionaire software genius, who join forces to team up to watch and fight crime. This, using a program that uses pattern recognition to determine individuals who are soon to commit violent crimes.

The sect (The Following): c hen serial killer Joe Carroll escapes death row and embarks on a new killing spree, the FBI calls in ex-agent Ryan Hardy, who captured Carroll nine years earlier.

Similar titles: Top of the Lake: China Girl Y Dexter.

If you like when fiction makes history, you can’t miss these war and power series:

ThePacific

Joseph Mazzello, one of the protagonists in “The Pacific”. (HBO)

War drama based on the reports of the marines in World War II, which follows the routine of the US Marine Corps during the battles against the Japanese in World War II.

Band of Brothers

War series about World War II, 2001, created and directed by Stephen Ambrose. (HBO)

Within its ten chapters you will see the experience of the members of Easy Company during World War II. From its formation to its liberation from Nazi Germany, including its parachuting into Normandy on June 6, 1944. Includes interviews with survivors, memoirs from journalists, and letters from soldiers, etc. And it’s based on the best seller Band of Brothersof Stephen E. Ambrose.

Similar titles: The smuggling empire Y Generation Kill.

If you’re drawn to comedy and satire, keep these in mind:

The White Lotus

The adventures and misadventures of a tropical resort staff and a group of guests over the course of a week. (HBO)

Black comedy-drama miniseries that portrays several guests vacationing at a tropical resort for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in the lives of these perfect travelers, the giggling hotel staff, and that idyllic setting.

2 Broken Girls

Meet Max and Caroline, two unlikely friends trying to get by in New York. (CBS)



Set in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, this classic comedy series centers on the lives of two waitresses in their twenties who work together at a restaurant to fulfill their dream of opening a cupcake business.

Similar titles: Six Feet Under Y Mom.

And, finally, for you who have come this far and prefer to play it safe; within the classics of always you can not miss House, Mad Men and others like Starstruck, Silicon Valley, The Newsroom, It’s a Sin and much more.

