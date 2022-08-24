The heiress of Angelina Jolie who will follow in her footsteps in acting is not Shiloh, but her younger sister

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they have three biological children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Jolie Pitt who are already 14 years old and are all youngsters and are beginning to distinguish what they like and what they don’t like. The boys have been growing over time and the youngest are already teenagers.

This time it has been Vivienne Jolie Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt who has given the note since she has attended the theater for the second time with her mother to see the musical “Dear Evan Hansen”. The teenager can boast of having appeared on the big screen since she did it with her mother Angelina Jolie when he was part of the cast of Maleficent with only four years of age.

This time he has gone to see the musical and has also taken photos with the actors of the play that has won six Tony awards. Vivienne Jolie Pitt he has grown up with art very close to him since his father is nothing less than the actor Brad Pitt and his charismatic mom Angelina Jolie.

The cast of the favorite work of Vivienne Jolie Pitt has been performing in Philadelphia since he is touring the United States and that is where the daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt to see the musical comedy for the second time. In images that the actors have uploaded to Instagram, you can see the teenager very happy and dressed in a very relaxed way with an oversize sweatshirt and jeans, both garments in gray tones.

Source: Twitter

On the other hand, in another image, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie with a black dress crossed in the front and sunglasses next to Vivienne Jolie Pitt. The musical has been adapted to be staged and tells the story of a school student suffering from anxiety problems who decides to make an effort to get closer to the family of a classmate who has taken his own life.