The heiress of Angelina Jolie who will follow in her footsteps in acting is not Shiloh, but her younger sister

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they have three biological children Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Jolie Pitt who are already 14 years old and are all youngsters and are beginning to distinguish what they like and what they don’t like. The boys have been growing over time and the youngest are already teenagers.

This time it has been Vivienne Jolie Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt who has given the note since she has attended the theater for the second time with her mother to see the musical “Dear Evan Hansen”. The teenager can boast of having appeared on the big screen since she did it with her mother Angelina Jolie when he was part of the cast of Maleficent with only four years of age.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker