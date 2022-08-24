The heartbreaking letter from the girlfriend of ‘tiktoker’ Charlie after his death: “This was the only thing that would separate us”

Carlos Sarria, better known as Charlie on TikTok, has died as a result of cancer with only 20 years. The young man had managed to become one of the most popular profiles on this social network thanks to the visibility he was giving to this disease.

After many ups and downs, on August 1 he shared a video on this social network from the hospital explaining why he hadn’t uploaded content for so long: “I’ve been having a really rough time. I’ve had some incredible pain.” In the same way, he was super optimistic and explained that “he would get out of this.”

His girlfriend remembers how intense and fast their relationship was

There have been many people who have wanted to say goodbye to the young man, since he managed to have many followers, although without a doubt the letter he has written his girlfriend, Nerea, has been the most emotional and heartbreaking of all.

Through an Instagram post, has said goodbye to her boyfriend, remembering how their relationship was: “This was our first photo. I was going to work and before the doors of the train closed I thought “oh my god this boy is never going to write to me again”. It was the first time we met and that night we slept together…nothing happened that I know you and you like to think badly”.

“The doors were closed and I already had a message. I breathed. My mother is that I was very caught but he didn’t want to admit it. I always go as a tough girl,” Nerea continued to reflect.

Thus, he added: “In less than a month we were already dating and when we had a month of relationship I was already introducing him to my family. Did we go too fast? Perhaps. With Carlos everything was so easy that he didn’t even think about it, I simply let myself go because although we were totally unknown, I felt that I had been with him all my life. We both felt that way.”

Nerea talks about the importance of cancer

The young woman emphasized how hard this disease was on the couple: “When we hadn’t even been 6 months, the cancer attacked again, also the pandemic and the truth is that It was a very hard few months since I physically couldn’t support him. Many people call me brave for not having run away and I think “have these people never known what it is to love?” A pity.”

And he shared the intensity that a subject as hard as death had for them: “Unfortunately death has always been a very present thought in our relationship and it was clear to me that this was the only thing that was going to separate us. Unfortunately it had to be too soon but I couldn’t be more grateful that life put you in my path.”

“I remember that conversation on the sofa at my mother’s house before taking you to the emergency room at dawn, in which You promised me that you would fight until the end for me and so you did. Until the last moment”, he pointed out between tears.

In the end, Nerea said goodbye and thanked him for everything he had meant to her: “Thank you for teaching me what love is, I hope others are lucky enough to have a fifth of what we had. Thank you for never judging me, for staying and trusting me. Thank you for not closing yourself off and letting me be part of your path. Simply thanks. I’ll miss you. I love you Barry.”