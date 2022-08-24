The Gazelle by adidas are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s pair of sneakers

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, adidas Gazelle are their favorite sneakers.

The style of famous couples – coordinated, mirrored, or in striking contrast – can be considered an art form, just think, over the years, of the looks of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, of Victoria and David Beckham or those of (fleeting) relationship between Kayne West and Julia Fox.

It had been a long time since the entertainment world had seen a “movie” love story like the one born between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. The 38-year-old New York director and the 28-year-old British singer discreetly pursue a relationship that drives fans crazy. In terms of style, the couple have been consecrated ever since they were first photographed hand-in-hand at the wedding of Styles’ agent Jeffrey Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen in January 2021. On that occasion Harry and Olivia wore two dresses boho chic by Gucci combined with The Vampire’s Wife masks, immediately striking the collective imagination. Since then, Harry and Olivia have given us unforgettable looks, proving that they have a real passion for fashion.

Now, Styles and Wilde have turned their attention to the same sneaker model, confirming that it will be one of the biggest trends next year. We are talking about the Adidas x Gucci sneakers. Alessandro Michele, creative director of Gucci, has launched a collection that blends the codes of both brands into sportswear-inspired garments, accessories and footwear. The highlight is the iconic Gazelle by Adidas – the minimal and slender model, with the tip marked by a leather “T” that became famous during the 1972 Munich Olympics – with a retro design revisited in a luxury key, the most loved by fashionistas. While Harry Styles made Gucci’s Adidas Gazelle the inevitable accessory of his looks Love On Tour (she wore them in all available colors), Olivia Wilde showed them off at dinner with a printed midi skirt and a basic T-shirt.