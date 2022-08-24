The friendship of Keanu Reeves and River, the brother of Joaquín Phoenix, a Hollywood legend

A summer like the present, 30 years ago, the film was released my private idaho by Gus Van Sant –later known as The unstoppable Will Hunting (1997) or Milk (2008)– starring actors Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix, which quickly became a cult work and a benchmark for the LGBITQ+ collective.

river phoenix would have turned 52 today. His parents, John Lee Bottom and Arlyn Sharon Dunetz, raised their children –River, Joaquín (formerly Leaf), Liberty, Rain and Summer– while they traveled around the world fulfilling the sect’s missions. The Children of God. Over time, they realized that this religious group was beginning to engage in dysfunctional practices – such as organizing initiation rites through orgies – so they left the congregation and escaped to the United States hidden in a fishing boat. The family sought refuge with their paternal grandparents in Florida. It was then that the patriarchs encouraged their children to develop their artistic talents; and subsequently presented them to different agents of casting in Los Angeles.

River stood out among all his brothers for his freshness and naturalness. While still a teenager he was in charge of supporting the family with his first salary, coming from small appearances in feature films and commercials.

They met for the first time on the set of Sweet home…sometimes! (1989), which starred the protagonist of joker and River’s brother, Joaquin. Keanu and River met on set very young. The first was 25 years old and the second 19. Despite the difference in age, they immediately became close friends. They went to the movies together and took motorcycle trips to concerts. They even shared musical and aesthetic tastes: they both had disheveled hair, ripped pants or poorly trimmed beards. They were both very committed to animal rights. In addition, they were especially jealous of their privacy when conducting interviews.

In a short time, the friendship was solidifying until, a year later, they met for the first time on the big screen. It was in the movie I will love you until I kill you (1990): an American black comedy directed by Lawrence Kasdan. Phoneix and Reeves were beginning to touch the success. The first, together with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. The second, as a result of the blockbuster They called him Bodhi (1991). In an interview for Esquire magazine, Reeves said that “River had always been like an older brother to him.” It was even his agent who got him the role for the final leap to fame. “I’ll do it if you do it”

my private idaho tells the story of Mike Waters (Phoenix) and Scott Favor (Reeves), two young male prostitutes who make a living on the streets of Portland. The complicity of both on the screen was such that rumors began to unleash that they were a couple in real life. No one was responsible for refuting these comments.