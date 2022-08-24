The filmmaker of fear | Column by Yenny Cáceres

Nope! Like all Jordan Peele movies, it’s a reckoning. The title alludes to the elusive representation of blacks in Hollywood, but it is also a criticism of the society of entertainment, in which ethics and respect for people and, also, for animals, take a backseat in the name of rating and the likes.

Jordan Peele is a genius and we are lucky to be here, in his time, to see his movies. His debut with Flees! (2017), Just as the Obama era was ending and the Trump administration beginning, it was a chilling coincidence, especially when we remember that it was a satire on racism in America. Now, after the pandemic, he is back with nope!, a film about UFOs that confirms him as the best interpreter of the fears of our time.

Peele chooses short titles for his films (Flees!, Us Y nope!), in tune with his poignant way of filming. Because the words, as I said Oscar Contardo in Siutic, sometimes they are like bullets or knives. Is that Jordan Peele is not afraid of anything. He’s not afraid to shoot rabidly entertaining movies that talk about racism and in which he mixes genres at will. yes in Flees! Y Us reinvented terror, in nope! goes for science fiction, in the best tradition of Steven Spielberg.

As a starting point, the Afro-American director cites in nope! to the English photographer Eadweard Muybridge and his studies on moving images, at the end of the 19th century, in one of which we see a horse and a black rider. Muybridge went down in history with his investigations, but we don’t even know his name about that black rider. Peele vindicates himmakes him enter history and invents a geneology for him, in which his descendants are the OJ brothers (Daniel Kaluuya, the unforgettable protagonist of Flees!) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer). After the recent death of his father, the brothers are left in charge of a ranch in California, where they train horses that appear in movies and commercials. OJ is a quiet guy who hates being the center of attention, while his sister Emerald is the opposite, a girl looking for the lights and the stage.

The disagreements between the Haywood brothers end when they must face a common threat. In the vicinity of the ranch, a cloud has settled that seems to be the hiding place of a UFO. Willing to get the record of that extraterrestrial presence and become famousembark on an adventure in which they will run into different outsiders. From a Latin boy who sells them the cameras to record the UFO, an old documentary filmmaker who gets hooked on the premise of filming the impossible, to his neighbor Ricky (Steve Yeun), a former child television star of Asian origin, in charge of an amusement park in the middle of nowhere and that puts on a show taking advantage of the presence of the UFO.

Peele wrote the film during the pandemic, and has said he desperately wanted to make a movie that would force audiences back into theaters. He shot it with Imax cameras and with Hoyte Van Hoytema, Christopher Nolan’s collaborator on Interstellar Y Tenetas director of photography. When it was released in July in the United States, it led the box office, displacing the last movie to second place. Thor. Peele wanted the film to be a great visual spectacle, to be seen without guilt and with little goats on the big screen, and he succeeded, but it is also a great metaphor for Hollywood.

nope!, like all of Jordan Peele’s films, is a reckoning. The title alludes to the elusive representation of blacks in Hollywood, but it is also a criticism of the society of entertainment, in which ethics and respect for people and, also, for animals, take a backseat in the name of ratings and likes. That’s what we’re reminded of by the story of Ricky, who witnessed his TV show, starring a chimpanzee, end in ominous tragedy.

Like a science fiction story nope! passes the test comfortably. The director perfectly manages the codes of the genre, and it is inevitable to evoke Close Encounters of the Third Kind with those desert landscapes and those atmospheres in which the unknown is a state of mind. As in his previous films, Peele uses all the resources of the genre cinema to talk about deepest fears. What it shows us is a reality that we see far away, but that is closer than we think. Because unlike other films, the fears that Peele talks about are there after the film is over. It is the daily nightmare of racism and classism, the panic that the pandemic installed and, ultimately, the fear of the other.