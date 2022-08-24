The festival that moves to Fortnite and bets on the metaverse

The minigames are a race track, a construction game, a music game, among others. They anticipate having 20 events during the coming year, an issue that would make the total leap of this project. They will seek to host different artists throughout 2023.

image.png The recital that will seek to host more than 20 artists during 2023.

Web 3.0 is far on the technological horizon but the metaverse is more and more a fact. It was Mark Zuckerberg himself who bet on this issue. Virtual supermarkets, where you buy your own products walking in interactive gondolas, all like a video game, are already news around the world.

Many companies are beginning to focus on these environments, so we will surely see more news of the kind in the future, a topic that Urgente24 will seek to analyze.

image.png Charlie Puth, the first guest and who will premiere the Fortnite stage on September 9.

