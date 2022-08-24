The embarrassing incident that Checo Pérez starred in during the last Belgian Grand Prix

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez crashed during the preparation lap and was left out of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. Photo: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

The Belgian Grand Prix of the 2021 season will be remembered as one of the worst events in sport in recent years. A series of bad decisions from the race direction in the face of pressing rainy weather made one of the iconic Formula 1 events the worst presentation of the year. The fact overshadowed, luckily for the pilot, that the Mexican Sergio Pérez crashed his car just on the formation lap.

The incident with RB16B It happened during the actions prior to the start of the race. With the safety car at the top of the grid, the drivers started their cars and just in the first corners of the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps, Czech lost control, went off the track and collided with the protection barriers.

Because the race was suspended (for the first time), the mechanics of Red Bull Racing they had time to repair the car before the official start of the Grand Prix. The break was enough to have the car ready and after the authorization to rejoin the competition, Pérez returned to the track (but starting from the pit lane).

However, it was useless as the Mexican finished in penultimate position on the grid just ahead of his former teammate Lance Stroll. The development of the race was plagued by disorganization Y lack of determination on the part of the Formula 1 delegatesso after more than three hours of waiting and just two laps completed, it was definitively suspended.

The regulation made valid the triumph of Max Verstappen at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit because they crossed the finish line at least three times and therefore could distribute points to the competitors. Of course, since 75 percent of the race was not completed, only half units were given (to the winner 12.5 instead of the usual 25).

With a break that will add a period of around four weeks, the Mexican will return to the tracks with the assignment to fight for the title in the Drivers’ World Championship, or at least to improve your current position. While capturing the championship remains a real possibility, the performance of teammate and defending champion Max Verstappen seems to have created enough of an advantage not to be overtaken (considering what he can continue to do).

With 13 of 22 Grand Prix contested in the 2022 season, Czech remains in third place in the ranking with 173 points product of a victory in the Monaco GP, five second places, three fourth places and in the most recent race, a fifth position. For his part, above him are Charles Leclerc of Ferrari with 178 units and leading, Verstappen with 258. A difference of 85 points between the Mexican and the Dutch.

It is so on the calendar 10 dates leftamong them the appointments in the already mentioned Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, Marina Bay, the circuit of the Americas and of course, in the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. In all of them, Pérez has shown a good performance last season aboard the RB16B and this time, he is expected to improve with the RB18.

FP1 Y FP2: Friday, August 26 at 07:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., respectively.

FP3 Y Classification: Saturday, August 27 at 06:00 a.m. and 09:00 a.m., respectively

Race: Sunday, August 28 at 08:00 a.m.

