The discussion that ended the marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: screaming and alleged assault on a flight

An FBI report shed new light over a incident that occurred in 2016 during a plane ride performed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together with their children. The actress had claimed to have been assaulted by his now ex-partner and filed a complaint. He also accused his ex of having exercised violence Against Maddox, one of the children of the marriage, and minor at the time.

According to a document to which he had access Entertainment Weekly, Jolie assured that her then husband had been the author of a physical assault aboard an airplane as the family returned to California on a private flight . The actor allegedly took Jolie to the back of the plane, where he grabbed her by the head and shoulders and shook her while yelling, “You’re ruining this family.”

Pitt also reportedly hit the roof of the plane four times. According to the report, when Jolie answered the door, two of her children, whose names are also on the documents, were “in tears and asked, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?'” Pitt – whom Jolie suspected was drunk – reportedly yelled, ‘No, Mommy’s not okay. She is ruining this family.’” In addition, it is also indicated that at that time he would have thrown beer at Jolie while she was covered under a blanket with the children.

The 2016 incident is back in the news after the site puck reported that Jolie is Jane Doe, the anonymous name behind which she filed a lawsuit with the FBI earlier this year demanding answers as to why the US agency dropped its investigation against Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 AP MEAN

Politico first reported in April that a judge had refused to seal an anonymous lawsuit related to allegations by a plaintiff that her ex-husband had physically and verbally assaulted her and their children while they were traveling on a plane. Private several years ago. The details of the lawsuit echoed the accusations Jolie had made against Pitt when she filed for divorce in 2016.

That year, the FBI also confirmed that it was investigating an incident between Jolie and Pitt on a private plane that coincided with these events. According to the FBI report obtained by Entertainment Weekly“A representative from the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation and all parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in this case due to several factors.”

A source close to Pitt told the outlet that “there is nothing new in this matter,” noting that the FBI report was made available to both parties six years ago. “What kind of person submits an anonymous request for information they already had?” the source said. “Both parties have had this information for almost six years and it was even used in previous legal proceedings. It has no other purpose than to be a media stunt meant to inflict pain,” she added.

According to the FBI report, the Department of Children and Family Services’ Office of Child Protection also received a report detailing that a minor child had been assaulted on the flight.

In 2016, a source with knowledge of the incident told People: “There was a discussion between parents and children that was not handled in the correct way and intensified more than it should”, but he insisted that it had not reached “the level of physical abuse. [Pitt] he did not hit his son in the face in any way. She put her hands on her, mind you, because the confrontation was getting out of control.”

Later that year, the actor was cleared of allegations of verbal and physical abuse against one of the couple’s sons in connection with the plane incident after an investigation launched by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. and the Los Angeles Police Department.