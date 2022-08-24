The demand for employment of foreign doctors falls by 28%

Spain needs to hire doctors to deal with the lack of professionals, which is very urgent in specialties such as Family medicine. That is why our country has been making efforts to attract talent from outside our borders, for example, expanding the quota for non-community citizens in the last call of the MIR. There are also more and more autonomous communities that claim the Ministry of Health streamline the process of homologation of their titles so that they can practice. Despite this, the latest data from the State Public Employment Service, collected in the State Foreigners Labor Market Reportreveal that the number of contracts in Family Medicine fell in 2021 compared to 2020. Specifically, it did so by 0.47 percent, which places the contracts reached last year at 5,699. However, in 2021 the demand for employment also falls by 27.88 percent compared to 2020. In this specialty, and according to the latest data, 32.82 percent of the professionals are foreigners. And despite the decline in hiring, the same report reveals that Family Medicine is one of the most requested occupations in Spain by foreign job seekers, with 194 applications. This implies that 16.67 percent of labor demands are from people whose origin is outside our borders. In 2021, the demand for employment falls by 27.88 percent compared to 2020 in Family Medicine However, this difference is even more noticeable in the section that the report calls “other medical specialists”. In this ambit, the pace of hiring falls 4.89 percent in one year, reached 9,407 new jobs. In this section, 32.82 percent of the professionals come from outside of Spain. In Spain, in general, the data of variation 2021/2020 of the report indicate an increase in the number of contracts in almost all occupations, with the exception of the two areas mentioned above, as well as in other areas such as employees of pawnshops and loans, deep-sea fishermen, canning workers of fruit and vegetables, and agricultural laborers.



The ‘odyssey’ of homologating a Medicine degree in Spain

In a recent report by Medical Writingthe foreign doctors relate their feelings before the odyssey of the process of homologation of your title and that is recognized by the Spanish system. Two doctors, anonymously and to avoid possible problems, tell this newspaper how their process is going and how they feel about the impossibility of exercising and putting into practice the knowledge they have from their training. In a private clinic in Castilla-La Mancha works Rebeca (prefers not to reveal her real name), a Cuban doctor who has been in Spain for six months. “I’ve been hired as an assistant receptionist. I’m in charge of keeping the agendas and I help with a series of other tasks. The clinic was looking for a person with medical knowledge,” she explains. Rebeca feels useful because “I can give health information to callers and my colleagues, knowing that I am a doctor, they tell me about some cases of patients and I like that a loto”. However, the doctor regrets that “they pay me very little, although at least I work in the field of Medicine”. For its part, olivia (prefers not to reveal her real name) is Russian and has been working as an assistant in a private clinic in Barcelona for three months. “Two years ago I finished university, I came to Spain and I have spent a year and nine months in the process of homologating my degree”. During this time she has also worked as a translator in a clinic that received visits from Russian patients, although with the outbreak of the war they stopped coming and the clinic closed.



Universities stop the homologation of university degrees