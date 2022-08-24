The crossroads of living in a trendy neighborhood

Who among us does not remember some of the scenes that Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant shared in the beautiful London neighborhood of Notting Hill? Totally recycled low-rise houses, painted in pastel colors and dotted with beautiful and welcoming green spaces that complete the setting of bohemian Portobello Road with its antique markets and vintage clothing. Without a doubt, Notting Hill is the trendy neighborhood of London. However, Notting Hill knew how to have a past, an aesthetic and a daily life quite different from the images shown in the film and from those that we can capture ourselves in a visit to the most expensive city in the world. In the mid-20th century, Notting Hill was a popular area, with dilapidated houses and poor furnishings. However, as the English sociologist Ruth Glass showed, in 1964, gentrification almost completely transformed Notting Hill.

The processes described by Glass in the city of London can be observed for several decades in different cities both in the global north and south. The City of Buenos Aires does not seem to be an exception. For decades, the City has witnessed the transformation of entire neighborhoods -which once knew how to house factories, workshops and working families- as a result of real estate operations and businesses that are articulated with the new ways of life of middle-class social groups. The mutation of Palermo from an area of ​​factories, workshops, settlements and houses taken to the trendy neighborhood of Buenos Aires, is undoubtedly the most emblematic case of the great transformation. Palermo, as Canadian urban planner Leslie Kern recently pointed out, could be any gentrified neighborhood in Toronto, London or another big city.

What is the risk of promoting the development of trendy neighborhoods if Palermo, like Notting Hill, is beautiful! The problem is that displacement is the feature that characterizes gentrification processes. Trendy neighborhoods are built on successive processes of displacement of the less favored social groups and the replacement of industrial activities by activities, services and residential uses that the new inhabitants and middle-class visitors demand: gastronomy services, cultural and recreational services, rentals temporary etc. In addition to the direct or indirect displacement of the low-income population from areas undergoing gentrification, the literature shows some consensus on the basic conditions for the development of gentrification processes: 1) the reinvestment of capital, 2) the arrival of agents, corporations or the population in general, with greater ability to pay, 3) changes in the urban landscape and its uses, and 4) access to the benefits of centrality (jobs, services and infrastructure).

The postcards of Palermo, gradually, spread -with greater or lesser intensity and different modalities- in different neighborhoods of Buenos Aires: San Telmo, Barracas, La Boca, Parque Patricios, etc. The government of the City of Buenos Aires, through its interventions, seems to encourage these exclusionary logics in the development of Buenos Aires. Without forceful actions to mitigate the pressure that gentrification processes generate on property prices, rental prices, on the cost of living, which increase considerably (increases the value of taxes, the cost of purchases and services in the neighbourhood), the city progressively runs the risk of consolidating itself as a city for the few.

*Mercedes Di Virgilio has a doctorate in Social Sciences from the University of Buenos Aires and is a principal investigator at CONICET based at the Gino Germani Research Institute. She is a full professor of the Research Methodology subject at the Faculty of Social Sciences (UBA).