The call of the Mexican National Team vs. Paraguay

There is already a call for Mexican team. The Aztec team officially announced the list of players who will go to face Paraguay in a friendly match, next Wednesday, August 31.

not being a FIFA date, the different clubs were not obliged to loan their players. That’s why the ‘daddy‘ Martino had to resort to footballers who were currently in the BBVA MX League.

The call of the Mexican National Team to face Paraguay

There are two goalkeepers who will go with the Mexican team and after the rumors that placed different archers, it was confirmed that Charles Acevedoof Saints Y Luis Malagonof NecaxaThey are the chosen ones.

In defense they will go Kevin Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Cesar Montes, Israel Kings, Jesus Angle, emilio lara Y Louis Reyes. The ‘Bone’ is the first player of Atlas who is called by Martino, after the bi-championship of the BBVA MX League that they got.

For the midfield they will be Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltran, Sebastian Cordova, Carlos Rodriguez, Erick Sanchez, Robert Alvarado, Luis Chavez, Rudolph Pizarro Y louis romo.

Finally for the front will be Edward Aguirre, Alexis Vega Y Henry Martin. These three attackers will seek to take advantage of the minutes they have in the match, as they could fight for a place in the final list of the Qatar World Cup 2022especially taking into account the recent injury of the ‘tecatito‘ Crownwhich will put him out for several months and cause him to miss the tournament.

