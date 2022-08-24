The best Netflix movies with Johnny Depp

Isn’t it remarkable that a man with no acting experience who ended up acting by accident has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world and the highest paid actor? Yes, you may be right. We are talking about Johnny Depp.

Depp began his career with the horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street in 1984 and rose to fame as a teen idol on the television series 21 Jump Street from 1987 to 1990.

Although he had a distinguished career playing everything from tragic fairy tale figures to ruthless crime bosses, he was never honored with an Academy Award. However, he has played some of the best roles in some movies, and we are here to tell you all about it, which you can easily watch on Netflix.

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

The first movie we have for you is also one of the most beloved Disney movies- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The film was released in 2003 and became a box office hit.

The film follows Captain Jack Sparrow, a pirate with an appetite for rum who is always in deep trouble with supernatural beings.

Unfortunately, it is not available in all countries on Netflix. It can be viewed on Netflix in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands.

What Eats Gilbert Grape (1993)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape is another movie that fans of Johnny Depp can watch on Netflix. The main plot is about a young Gilbert who is torn between taking care of his dysfunctional family and a girl who shows him new possibilities for his life. The film also starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Juliette Lewis. It was his second film and received positive reviews upon its release.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Dead Man’s Chest, released in 2006, is the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The film was the fastest to gross over $1 billion at the worldwide box office and the highest-grossing of the year. Another record it broke was opening weekend in the United States, with $136 million.

The sequel is available on Netflix only in Canada and the Netherlands.

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

The third installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series was a massive success worldwide upon its release, grossing over $960 million. In this sequel, Captain Jack (Johnny Depp) is captured and rescued by Captain Barbossa, Will and Elizabeth. However, the film is only available on Netflix for Canada and the Netherlands.

It’s not one of my all-time favorite movies, but it’s definitely worth watching if you want to see Johnny Depp.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Strange Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Strange Tides, released in 2011, became the third highest-grossing film.

This time the story follows Captain Jack Sparrow mixing with the wrong crowd in search of the fountain of youth.

The film is available on Netflix in many regions: Canada, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Alice in Wonderland, released in 2010, earned $1.025 million at the box office and became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Johnny Depp played the role of the Mad Hatter bringing an unknown energy to the character, alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Alan Rickman.

The film is interesting and engaging to watch, with a style and voice distinct from the most original and inventive story.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Another unforgettable combination of the Tim Burton and Johnny Depp duo is Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, released in 2005. The story is based on the Roald Dahl children’s classic, and is another box office hit. The story is about Willy Wonka, who promises five lucky children an endless supply of candy and a visit to his chocolate factory.

It is a very entertaining film for some and very appealing for those with a sweet tooth.

Corpse Bride (2005)

Corpse Bride, released in 2005 and starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter as Victor and Emily, is an animated dark fantasy film. The film is directed by Tim Burton and Mike Johnson and is considered one of the best uses of animation to date.

The story begins with Victor practicing his wedding vows in the woods and being dragged by a tree branch into the land of the dead by accidentally marrying Emily, a skeleton-like creature. Now, Victor has to return to the surface to stop his fiancée from marrying the vile Barkis Bittern. The film’s clever script brings the characters to life in a unique way, making it well worth watching and a favorite among horror movie fans.

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Another Johnny Depp and Tim Burton film is Sleepy Hollow, in Burton’s trademark gothic style. The film is about a police detective sent to the town of Sleepy Hollow to investigate suspicious murders.

The story grabs the audience and keeps them on edge throughout the film.

Sleepy Hollow is a supernatural story of romance, murder, and mystery that makes it a top contender for best movies and a must-see movie.

The Tourist (2010)

In 2010, another Johnny Depp movie released was a romantic thriller, The Tourist. He starred in it alongside Angelina Jolie, encouraging viewers to see this new chemistry. The film was commercially successful and received many awards.

The plot is about an American tourist seeking comfort for his broken heart. In his loneliness, he meets a beautiful Interpol agent who makes him fall in love all over again.

Johnny Depp has acted fabulously in his movies, and no one can replace him. Apart from the mentioned movies, other Johnny Depp movies that you can watch are Once Upon a time in Mexico, Blow, The Tourist, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and others.

Now go, and watch some Johnny Depp movies with popcorn and a cold drink.