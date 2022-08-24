The 8 steps of the million: he is 21 years old, he won the money and dreams of opening a restaurant

Valentino became the big winner of The 8 Million Steps. The young man dreams of having his own restaurant, although assured that he will invest the money in his academic career.

The participant is 21 years old, is from Junín but lives in Recoleta. In addition, he studies actuary and won the jackpot after accumulating six green lights in the final.

The person in charge of asking the question that defined the destiny of the million pesos was the journalist specialized in science and technology, Santiago Do Rego: “About how long does it take for sunlight to reach Earth?”

The options were: 8 seconds, 80 seconds, 8 minutes, or 8 minutes. For her part, María del Carmen chose ‘B’ while Valentino opted for ‘C’, thus becoming the big winner of the issue.

“Valentine, very good!”, Guido Kaczka congratulated the young man, who with a big smile on his face, replied: “Thank you”. “What are you going to do, are you going to come back for the two million?” the driver wanted to know, intrigued. “Obviously I’ll be back”confirmed the winner, convinced.

“Who plays the president of the United States in the famous comedy ‘Martians on the attack?’was the question of Carmen Barbieri to define the destination of the million pesos.

The options were: Jack Nicholson, Sean Connery, Morgan Freeman, and Harrison Ford. For its part, April chose ‘C’ while Federico opted for ‘C’, thus becoming the big winner of the issue.